Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal
In a tight London derby encounter at the Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur stole all 3 points with a vital 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace to close out 2025. The only goal of the match was scored by 19-year-old Archie Gray, who ghosted into the box to head home his first-ever senior goal in the 42nd minute following Pedro Porro’s floating cross that caused chaos in the Palace defense. Richarlison had the ball in the net twice, once in each half but both were chalked off for narrow offsides by VAR. The Eagles dominated possession (62%) and created several clear-cut chances, but it was chaotic but comfortable clean sheet for Guglielmo Vicario. Watch the best pics from the match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE