Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

In a tight London derby encounter at the Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur stole all 3 points with a vital 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace to close out 2025. The only goal of the match was scored by 19-year-old Archie Gray, who ghosted into the box to head home his first-ever senior goal in the 42nd minute following Pedro Porro’s floating cross that caused chaos in the Palace defense. Richarlison had the ball in the net twice, once in each half but both were chalked off for narrow offsides by VAR. The Eagles dominated possession (62%) and created several clear-cut chances, but it was chaotic but comfortable clean sheet for Guglielmo Vicario. Watch the best pics from the match.

Photo Webdesk
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Brennan Johnson
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, left, and Rodrigo Bentancur celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Marc Guehi
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, right, and Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Wilson Odobert
Tottenham's Wilson Odobert controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, left, and Tyrick Mitchell, second from right, challenge for the ball with Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus, second from left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison, second from right, celebrates after scoring his second goal that was later disallowed during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, right, and Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Randal Kolo Muani
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani, centre right, and Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Archie Gray
Tottenham's Archie Gray, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League soccer-Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, centre, shoots on target as Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
