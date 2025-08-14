SC Reserves Order On Stray Dogs Blanket Ban: What Happens Next

Senior advocate AM Singhvi also argued for the petitioners and informed the court that as per data available in Parliament there were no reported cases of dog bites in Delhi this year. He said that “with the best of intentions, the order really puts the horse before the cart”, adding that the directions would not have posed a problem if shelters were already in place. He added that six Supreme Court orders have mandated that the ABC rules should be complied with to ensure humane sterilisation and rehabilitation of dogs.