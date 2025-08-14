SC Reserves Order On Pleas To Stay Directions To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets In Delhi NCR

SC reserved order on pleas to stay directions to move stray dogs in Delhi NCR to shelter homes.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order on the pleas to stay the directions passed apex court judges on August 11 to remove the stray dogs in Delhi National Capital Region to shelter homes.
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria heard the matter.
A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.
The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.
It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.
The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.