AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: Josh Tongue’s Five-For Sets Up England’s Melbourne Victory
England pulled off a morale-boosting four-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG, chasing down 175 on Day 2 to avoid a series whitewash. The match raced to a finish after relentless bowling dominated proceedings, with Josh Tongue leading England’s charge by claiming a crucial five-wicket haul as Australia were dismissed for 152 and 132 across their two innings. England’s own batting faltered early when they were bowled out for 110, but the hosts’ second-innings collapse opened the door. Calm contributions from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jacob Bethell guided England to 178/6, sealing their first Test win in Australia since 2011. The victory ended an 18-match drought Down Under, even as Australia retained a 3-1 series lead.
