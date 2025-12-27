SG Pipers Players In Training Ahead Of Hockey India League 2025-26 Start

The SG Pipers women’s squad hit the training ground as preparations intensified ahead of their opening match in the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 tomorrow. The women’s side finished bottom in last year’s inaugural season of the Women’s HIL and will look for an improved campaign this season, starting with a clash against Ranchi Royals. Alongside them, the SG Pipers men’s team were also in training as they geared up for the Men’s HIL, scheduled to begin on January 3.

P
Photo Webdesk
delhi sg pipers hockey-Bansari Solanki
Between the goal posts: Bansari Solanki and Cristina Cosentino train hard ahead of the opening game vs Ranchi Royals Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
1/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Deepika
On the attack, Deepika in action during a training session Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
2/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Udita
Focused and fixated - Udita gets ready to take on the opposition Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
3/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Navneet Kaur
Captain Navneet Kaur leads from the front as the team sweats it out during a practice session Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
4/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Dilraj Singh
In the thick of action, Dilraj Singh and Shamsher Singh during a practice game. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
5/7
delhi sg pipers hockey Mens Team
SG Pipers’ Men's Team trains hard in Chennai Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
6/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Captain Jarmanpreet Singh
Sweat, Speed, Focus: Captain Jarmanpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh warm up ahead of the practice session Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
7/7
delhi sg pipers hockey-Rupinder Pal Singh
Guiding through experience: Rupinder Pal Singh is ready for a fresh challenge with the SG Pipers Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
