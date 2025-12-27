SG Pipers Players In Training Ahead Of Hockey India League 2025-26 Start
The SG Pipers women’s squad hit the training ground as preparations intensified ahead of their opening match in the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 tomorrow. The women’s side finished bottom in last year’s inaugural season of the Women’s HIL and will look for an improved campaign this season, starting with a clash against Ranchi Royals. Alongside them, the SG Pipers men’s team were also in training as they geared up for the Men’s HIL, scheduled to begin on January 3.
