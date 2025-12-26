Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

Aranya Sahay’s debut is that rare wonder: a brilliant idea mutated into a heartfelt, inspired and profound film. It’s an incredible marriage of ideas and concerns around the natural world, the animals we co-habit the planet with, single motherhood, Adivasi representation and artificial intelligence. Working as a data labeller at a tech centre, Nehma (Sonal Madhushankar) has a fraught relationship with her daughter but the quietly hopeful, resilient film allows growth and autonomy for both. It's an empathetic expansion of the world beyond corporate delineations and vested interests, admirably sitting alongside its characters without judgement or a skewed gaze. What emerges is a deeply empowering reflection on a balance between the ancient, the rooted and the future.