Outlook's Picks | Essential Christmas Films To Cozy Up With

Whether one prefers the bittersweet ache of a delicate romance or the absurdity of holiday misadventures, here are Outlook’s picks for ten must-watch Christmas films (listed without ranking), that need to be on your watchlist this year.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
A still from ‘Carol’ (2015) Photo: IMDB
Summary
  • Christmas films shape the season’s mood, weaving warmth, romance, and quiet wonder into stories we love returning to.

  • Watching them each year becomes a comforting ritual, shared with loved ones or enjoyed alone.

  • This listicle includes Outlook’s must-watch Christmas films, perfect for December nights.

There are few traditions as sacred as returning to a Christmas film. As children, we experience these films like magic unfolding before our eyes. As we grow older, they turn into memory machines, adapting softly to the people we have grown into. Across ages and moods, these films become emotional landmarks—from mushy romcoms to warm family dramas, these stories invite viewers of all kinds to feel a certain connection to one another. Christmas films truly understand that December moves beyond celebration, becoming a cradle for reflection, longing, and the quiet hope that something gentle might still be waiting for us.

Whether one prefers the bittersweet ache of a delicate romance or the absurdity of holiday misadventures, here are Outlook’s picks for ten must-watch Christmas films (listed without ranking), that need to be on your watchlist this year:

1. The Holiday (Nancy Meyers, 2006)

The Holiday (2006)
The Holiday (2006) Photo: IMDB
The Holiday is a sumptuous romcom about two women swapping homes across continents. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, this film is a perfect watch for this Christmas, as it reiterates that stepping into someone else’s world can reveal parts of ourselves we never knew. For the classic Christmas Rom-Com lover, this film is a must-watch, and a reminder that love often arrives when least expected.

2. The Holdovers (Alexander Payne, 2023)

The Holdovers (2023)
The Holdovers (2023) Photo: IMDB
Set in a small-town school over the holidays, The Holdovers tells the story of a curmudgeonly teacher stuck with students over the holidays. Alexander Payne’s film is a delightful comedy-drama, featuring standout performances from Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. It emerges as a story that celebrates mundane moments and the fragile beauty of companionship, making it an essential watch this season.

3. Carol (Todd Haynes, 2015)

Carol (2015)
Carol (2015) Photo: IMDB
Carol is a stunning exploration of intimacy, and restrained passion, following the forbidden love between two women in 1950s New York. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara capture love blossoming through delicate glances and soft whispers with unmatched grace. Its meticulous period design and soft, snow-laden cinematography make it a visual and emotional feast, perfect for reflecting on love in all its forms.

4. While You Were Sleeping (Jon Turteltaub, 1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)
While You Were Sleeping (1995) Photo: IMDB
In While You Were Sleeping, Lucy (Sandra Bullock) saves Peter (Peter Gallagher) from an accident, and his warm, loving family mistakes her for his fiancée. As she grows closer to Peter’s kind-hearted brother Jack (Bill Pullman), a tender love triangle blossoms. This is a heartwarming classic on accidental romance which thrives on Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman’s performances. Its wintry Chicago setting perfectly embodies Christmas nostalgia.

5. Last Christmas (Paul Feig, 2019)

Last Christmas (2019)
Last Christmas (2019) Photo: IMDB
Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young woman who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas store and feels worlds away from the life she once imagined as an aspiring singer. A modern festive tale with an infectious soundtrack and London’s festive sparkle, Last Christmas explores grief, redemption and the courage to love again. Last Christmas features Clarke supported by Henry Golding. Its bittersweet narrative captures the spirit of hope and second chances in the holiday season.

6. Happiest Season (Clea DuVall, 2020)

Happiest Season (2020)
Happiest Season (2020) Photo: IMDB
Happiest Season anchors on a same-sex romance under the pressure of family expectations. Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart illuminate this heartfelt exploration of love, family and identity during Christmas. Its modern festive backdrop and witty humour make it a film that celebrates authenticity and love in the truest holiday spirit.

7. It’s A Wonderful Life (Frank Capra, 1946)

It’s A Wonderful Christmas (1946)
It’s A Wonderful Christmas (1946) Photo: IMDB
A cinematic treasure that needs little introduction, this film is a timeless meditation on life, community and purpose. This is THE ULTIMATE Christmas film of all time. James Stewart’s iconic portrayal of George Bailey transforms every moment into a lesson on gratitude and resilience. Its black-and-white charm and heartfelt message of interconnectedness makes it essential viewing every Christmas.

8. Elf (Jon Favreau, 2003)

Elf (2003)
Elf (2003) Photo: IMDB
Will Ferrell as “Buddy” the Elf is raised by elves at the North Pole, but soon discovers he’s human and sets off to New York to find his real father. Ferrel’s Buddy turns New York City into a playground of hilarity and heart. Elf also features Zooey Deschanel and James Caan in memorable roles. The film reminds audiences of the childlike joy at the centre of the season—a must-watch to lift spirits.

9. The Apartment (Billy Wilder, 1960)

The Apartment (1960)
The Apartment (1960) Photo: IMDB
Insurance clerk C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) lends his Upper West Side apartment to company bosses for their secret affairs. Billy Wilder’s 1960 classic unfolds amid a festive office party. The Apartment is a Christmas backdrop for romance, ambition, and moral compromise, all handled with Wilder’s impeccable wit. Jack Lemmon’s and Shirley MacLaine’s warmth illuminate themes of loneliness and connection. Its noir-tinged office world and intimate moments make it an enduring classic that celebrates love found in unexpected places.

10. Last Holiday (Wayne Wang, 2006)

Last Holiday (2006)
Last Holiday (2006) Photo: IMDB
Georgia, long weighed down by unfulfilled dreams, is stunned by a terminal diagnosis. She leaves her job, spends her savings, and embarks on a luxurious European adventure. Queen Latifah’s luminous performance as Georgia transforms this story of life-changing clarity into an instant classic. The film’s lush European winter visuals and heartfelt humor make for the perfect Christmas escape. 

