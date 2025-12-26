Prashant Jagtap Joins Congress After Quitting Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction

Prominent Pune-based NCP leader and former corporator switches to Congress ahead of local body polls, citing ideological alignment and disillusionment with current NCP direction

Prashant Jagtap Joins Congress After Quitting Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction
  • Prashant Jagtap, former NCP corporator from Pune, joins Congress citing ideological mismatch with Sharad Pawar faction.

  • His influence in Sahakar Nagar and Kothrud areas expected to strengthen Congress position in upcoming civic polls.

  • Defection reflects ongoing realignment in Maharashtra politics ahead of local body elections.

Prashant Jagtap, a well-known Pune-based leader and former corporator from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), formally joined the Indian National Congress. The announcement was made at a public event in Pune where Jagtap was welcomed by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and senior state leaders.

Jagtap, who had been associated with the NCP since 2002 and served as a corporator from Pune Municipal Corporation’s Ward No. 7 (Sahakar Nagar), cited “growing ideological differences” with the current functioning of the Sharad Pawar faction as the primary reason for his exit. He accused the NCP-SP leadership of moving away from grassroots politics and pro-people policies, while praising Congress as the party that still upholds secularism, social justice and inclusive development.

Speaking after taking membership, Jagtap said: “I have spent over two decades in NCP fighting for the common man. But today, I feel the party’s direction has changed. Congress is the natural home for those who believe in secularism, constitutional values and the welfare of the poor. I am joining to strengthen the fight against BJP’s divisive politics in Maharashtra.”

The move is seen as a significant boost for Congress in Pune ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections. Jagtap commands considerable influence in the Sahakar Nagar, Kothrud and surrounding areas, where he has a strong network among youth, cooperative societies and urban middle-class voters.

Congress leaders hailed the induction as a sign of growing anti-BJP consolidation in Maharashtra. State unit chief Nana Patole said: “Leaders like Prashant Jagtap, who have worked on the ground, are welcome in Congress. His joining will energise our campaign in Pune and western Maharashtra.”

NCP-SP sources downplayed the development, calling it a “personal decision” and stating that the party would continue to grow stronger under Sharad Pawar’s leadership. However, the defection comes at a time when the NCP-SP is facing internal churn and electoral challenges following its split from the Ajit Pawar faction.

