Prashant Jagtap Joins Congress After Quitting Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Faction

Jagtap, who had been associated with the NCP since 2002 and served as a corporator from Pune Municipal Corporation’s Ward No. 7 (Sahakar Nagar), cited “growing ideological differences” with the current functioning of the Sharad Pawar faction as the primary reason for his exit. He accused the NCP-SP leadership of moving away from grassroots politics and pro-people policies, while praising Congress as the party that still upholds secularism, social justice and inclusive development.