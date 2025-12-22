Raising The Bar: How Women May Finally Break Into India’s Legal Old-Boys’ Club

What Difference Will Women Make?

But the women who are running remain unfazed by the criticism. They are readying themselves to make a difference. “I will focus on every issue that comes my way. Gender discrimination will matter, dignity of the profession will be restored, clean washrooms, better canteens, and creches for women lawyers will be some of my areas of concern,” says Sondhi. In some cities, Hyderabad, for instance, women lawyers have staged protests demanding immediate implementation of the apex court order and for timely notification of bar elections. However, the court remains inundated with appeals, with bar associations arguing that election schedules or procedural constraints will make the court-ordered changes difficult to implement. For the hundreds of women now getting ready to contest the bar council elections, the challenge will be a very real change, but also one that is symbolic. Winning a reserved seat will require not just an electoral strategy but also organising within court complexes and among practising advocates. “It’s not just the reservation, which is going to help, it's some sort of inspiration, motivation for women lawyers, helping them gain courage,” points out Tiwari. The impact of the order will depend on how well State Bar Councils translate the court’s decision into rules and daily practice, and whether women in these roles can set priorities rather than just be present. As one senior woman lawyer told her colleagues this week, the goal is not just to enter decision-making rooms, but to change how things work inside them. If the courts’ efforts are matched by real support within the bar, this could start a significant shift in India’s legal system, making it better reflect the diversity of its lawyers.