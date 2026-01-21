Bar Council of India AIBE Updates 2026: Final-Year Students Eligible, Exam Twice Yearly

BCI AIBE 2026 allows final-year students June 7 exam twice yearly now. Registration Feb 11-Apr 30 eligibility updates; open-book MCQs pass advocates immediately.

Bar Council of India
Bar Council of India Photo: Imago/HT
  • Bar Council India AIBE final-year students are eligible post-semester.

  • AIBE exam dates 2026, June 7 biannual schedule approved by SC.

  • AIBE 2026 registration Feb 11-April 30 allindiabarexamination.com.

  • AIBE exam pattern open-book 100 MCQs 45% pass mark. 

Bar Council of India announced major AIBE exam updates 2026, allowing final-year law students eligibility upon passing final semester exams. AIBE 21 exam dates set for June 7, 2026, with a biannual schedule replacing the annual cycle henceforth. Registration opens February 11 to April 30, 2026, at allindiabarexamination.com for aspiring advocates nationwide.​

The Supreme Court bench Justices Vikram Nath Sandeep Mehta approved the BCI guidelines, dismissing related petitions as resolved. Bar Council AIBE announcement enables law graduates to immediately enroll in practice post-graduation, eliminating wait periods from previous cycles. AIBE exam eligibility criteria now include provisional final-semester passers, verified results, and post-exam certificate issuance.

AIBE 2026 exam schedule confirms June 7 offline open-book format 100 MCQs 2 hours duration across India centers. AIBE exam pattern changes, with minimal objective questions, Indian laws, ethics, professional standards, pass mark 45%, General 40%,and reserved categories. No negative marking certificates, lifetime valid advocate enrollment in State Bar Councils.

Key Changes and Eligibility Details

Final-year students apply AIBE, provided a final semester cleared declaration, submitted a BCI lawyer, and informed the court of the established rules. AIBE exam registration 2026 requires an LLB degree enrollment fee of ₹3560 for General and ₹2610 for SC/ST online portal. Admit cards will be released in May 2026, and city allotment will be prior to the photo ID mandatory exam day.  Candidates must upload a recent photograph and signature specifications exactly during the registration process. Age limit absent graduation marks, minimum 45% required, and reserved relaxations applied uniformly. Provisional admission granted pending final semester results declaration within 30 days post-exam submission is mandatory.

Benefits and Next Steps

Biannuual AIBE reduces delays for fresh graduates commence practice swiftly, boosting the legal workforce entry-level advocates. Candidates prepare bare acts Constitution IPC CrPC Evidence Act focus ethics, case laws. Download notification BCI website monitor dates to avoid last-minute rushes. Helpline support is available, and queries are resolved promptly.​

Success AIBE unlocks advocacy license 1.5 lakh annual aspirants targeted career judiciary litigation corporate law opportunities abound.

