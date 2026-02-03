India-EU FTA In Final Phase, Likely To Come Into Force This Year, Says EU Envoy

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is now undergoing "legal scrubbing" and both sides are committed to concluding the process swiftly for its signing and coming into force, possibly this year, EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin has said.

Speaking to PTI, he described the FTA as a "very substantial" deal rather than an "empty shell."

"We are in the process of what we call technically, of the legal scrubbing, and to close the process of before the official signing and the entry into force. I think what I've noticed with during the summit is that both sides are really committed to have this process concluded as soon as possible, so that the FTA enters into force, possibly this year, which will be another achievement," the ambassador emphasized.

He listed overlapping economic interests, complementarity, scale, diversification, and de-risking as key drivers.

"From the European side, the EU member states, the Commission, and leadership, and on the Indian side, we saw the same commitment," he added.

Delphin noted enthusiasm from business communities on both sides, emphasising opportunities in supply chain integration and worker mobility.

"The business communities are really bullish about this FTA. It offers so much opportunity... everybody wants to have it in place as soon as possible," he said.

Delphin described the newly signed Security and Defence Partnership as a progression from five years of security and defence consultations.

"This Security and Defence Partnership is a political enabler. It shows that both sides see each other as trusted partners," he said.

The next steps include negotiating a Security of Information Agreement as a "legal enabler" for exchanging classified information, followed by defence industry cooperation involving co-development and co-investment opportunities.

Delphin said the partnership would lead to deeper operational cooperation, including between the Indian Navy and European navies on protecting safe passage in the Indian Ocean.

"We have the same concerns about the protection of safe passage through the Indian Ocean," he noted, adding that cooperation would expand to hybrid threats, cyber threats, and the security dimension of AI.

To a question on whether more European military platforms could be seen in the Indian Ocean following the agreement, Delphin said the partnership puts enablers in place but future specifics would depend on industries and operational needs.

"Across the board, you will see much appetite to do more," he said.

