From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Dr Malavika Binny argues that these protests challenge conventional boundaries of democratic engagement. “In a democracy, the people’s right to question and dissent should not be limited to the executive and legislative branches alone; it must also extend to the judiciary. Traditionally, such questioning happens internally through appeals and amendments. But when people take to the streets demanding justice for a survivor and insisting on women’s safety and dignity, it marks the beginning of a new chapter—one with immense discursive potential for gender-sensitive lawmaking and the practice of law itself,” she says.