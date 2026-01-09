'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

The firm, which has been engaged by the TMC, maintained that it would continue to work in an "unfazed and unperturbed" manner.

ED searches I-PAC office, its head Pratik Jain in Kolkata
Media personnel outside the residence of Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary
The political consultancy firm put out a statement stating the raid raise serious concerns and set an unsettling precedent.

The firm said that over the years, it has worked in a "professional advisory capacity" with multiple political parties "across ideologies and regions".

CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central agency was trying to seize TMC's sensitive data linked to the polls.

Political consultancy firm I-PAC on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate's raids at its premises have set an "unsettling precedent", in its first reaction to the developments that have triggered political upheaval in West Bengal, where elections would be due in months.

"Yesterday... was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law," it said.

"We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," it added.

Political circles in West Bengal, which is heading into a high-stakes assembly election, were rocked on Thursday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unexpectedly visited the central Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain and later the firm's office in Salt Lake, where the ED was conducting raids in connection with the coal pilferage case.

She alleged that the central agency was trying to seize TMC's sensitive data linked to the polls.

Banerjee emerged from Jain’s residence with a green folder and electronic devices in her hand and accused ED officials of overreach. Later at the I-PAC office, security personnel were seen dumping a bunch of files in the chief minister's vehicle.

The ED moved the Calcutta High Court later, alleging that "key incriminating documents" were seized and "stolen" from the custody of agency officials by the Trinamool Congress supremo with the aid of state police.

Alleging that the ED seized sensitive and confidential political data meant for the TMC’s use in the upcoming assembly elections, in a display of “arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power”, the party too has moved the high court seeking restraint on “misuse and dissemination” of documents seized during the search operations.

Published At:
