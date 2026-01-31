TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari leads a protest rally, demanding the arrest of the owners of a city-based popular food chain 'Wow Momo' following the death of several of their labourers in a devastating fire, Photo: PTI

