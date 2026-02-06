Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

Fire personnel are currently engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
NDMC fire
Fire officials said multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported. Photo: The Hindu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A major fire broke out at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) godown in Delhi’s Safdarjung area.

  • Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and Delhi Fire Services personnel are at the spot working to control and extinguish the blaze.

  • No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A major fire broke out at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) godown in the Safdarjung area on Friday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

Fire officials said multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported. Fire personnel are currently engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, and further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure while emergency teams work to douse the flames.

- With inputs from PTI.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Trounce England By 100 Runs, Become U19 World Champions For Record-Extending Sixth Time

  2. Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Squad

  4. IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

  5. Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Beyond The Surface Of Tokenism: Issues Plaguing Women's Cricket

  3. Trump Again Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War

  4. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  5. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlights: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120; Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win