Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

A major fire broke out at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) godown in Delhi’s Safdarjung area.
Multiple fire tenders were deployed, and Delhi Fire Services personnel are at the spot working to control and extinguish the blaze.
No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A major fire broke out at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) godown in the Safdarjung area on Friday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.
Fire officials said multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported. Fire personnel are currently engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
An official of the Delhi Fire Services said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, and further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.
Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure while emergency teams work to douse the flames.
- With inputs from PTI.