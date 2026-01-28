Fire In Wow! Momo Factory Kills At Least 20 People, Several Bodies Missing

A massive fire at two godowns in Kolkata’s Anandpur area killed at least 11 workers, with around 20 feared dead and several still missing; the warehouse owner has been arrested for negligence.
Reports indicate the factories were operating without mandatory fire safety clearances, while Wow! Momo clarified that the fire originated in an adjacent godown and later spread to its rented warehouse.
The incident has triggered political आरोप-प्रत्यारोप, anguish among victims’ families, and a police investigation as authorities continue rescue operations and search for the missing.
At least 20 workers are feared dead after a massive fire engulfed two godowns in Kolkata’s Anandpur area early Monday, with many workers reportedly trapped inside the premises when the blaze broke out. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered, and authorities fear the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations continue.
Police have arrested the owner of the warehouses on charges of causing death due to negligence. Meanwhile, families of 17 workers have filed missing persons complaints, according to reports, adding to concerns that several people remain unaccounted for.
Fire Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny
The incident has raised serious questions over fire safety compliance at the building, which also housed a warehouse used by popular food chain Wow! Momo. According to media reports, both godowns were allegedly operating without mandatory fire safety clearances, which severely hampered firefighting efforts and worsened the impact of the blaze.
However, Wow! Momo authorities have denied reports suggesting the fire originated from their warehouse. In a statement, the company said the blaze started in an adjacent decorators’ godown and later spread to its facility, causing extensive damage.
“The fire spread from a nearby godown, which forensic and police teams have already validated,” the company said. “Wow! Momo operated a 12,000 sq ft rented warehouse at the location for storing packaging materials, beverages, and essential supplies. The landlord also owns the adjacent godown from where the fire is believed to have originated.”
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Dinda alleged negligence on the part of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, claiming inadequate safety measures led to the loss of lives. He demanded strict legal action and accountability.
“People have died, and the government must take responsibility. There were no fire alarms or proper safety systems. This is a matter of human lives that cannot be compensated with money,” Dinda said, adding that he would seek details of missing persons from police and approach the High Court.
Families of the victims expressed anguish over the safety lapses and the slow flow of information. Uttam Hazra Pachim, a relative of a missing worker, told ANI that his brother-in-law, Krishnendu Saha, who worked as a decorator, remains untraced.
“My brother-in-law is missing. We tried contacting the police, but there was no response. His phone is switched off,” he said.
Another victim’s wife, Mousmi Halder, said her husband called her around 3 am during the fire. “He told me I won’t be alive, you won’t see me again. When I reached the site, the police were there, but the fire was too intense for anyone to enter,” she said.
A former worker at the site alleged that fire safety systems were absent when he was employed there and that the fire department had earlier raised concerns.
Superintendent of Police, Baruipur, Shubhendra Kumar, said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and fix responsibility. Authorities continue rescue operations, and further details are awaited.