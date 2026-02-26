Dostana 2: Sini Shetty To Make Bollywood Debut With Vikrant Massey And Lakshya

Dostana 2 has been revived with Vikrant Massey and Lakshya leading the cast.
Sini Shetty is set to make her Bollywood debut as the film’s female lead.
The Dharma Productions sequel moves forward after undergoing several major casting changes.
After years of uncertainty, Dostana 2 is finally moving ahead, and this time with a new leading lady. The much-discussed sequel now stars Vikrant Massey and Lakshya, with former Miss India World Sini Shetty set to make her Bollywood debut in the film.
Backed by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 has seen its fair share of changes. The project originally went on floors with Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, following reported creative differences between Kartik and producer Karan Johar, the film was put on hold. For a while, it seemed the sequel might never materialise.
Dostana 2 finds new momentum
The revival began in 2025 when Lakshya remained attached to the project and Vikrant Massey came on board, marking his first collaboration with Dharma. According to a recent report, Sini Shetty has now been finalised as the female lead. Interestingly, the original Dostana featured Priyanka Chopra, who also transitioned to films after winning an international pageant title.
There had been earlier speculation that Pratibha Ranta would join the cast. With this latest development, it appears Shetty has taken on the role instead.
Vikrant recently confirmed his involvement and hinted at a striking new look. He shared that he would be presented in a stylish avatar, complete with designer outfits and sunglasses, and revealed that portions of the film are expected to be shot in Europe.
Who is Sini Shetty?
Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 and later represented India at Miss World 2023. Born in Mumbai with roots in Karnataka, she holds a commerce degree from SK Somaiya College. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and completed her Arangetram at the age of 14.
With a refreshed cast and renewed energy, Dostana 2 is shaping up as one of the more closely watched Bollywood upcoming movies of 2026. The makers are expected to announce further details, including the release timeline, at a later stage.