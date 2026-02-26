Dostana 2: Sini Shetty To Make Bollywood Debut With Vikrant Massey And Lakshya

Dostana 2 gets a fresh start as Sini Shetty joins Vikrant Massey and Lakshya. The former Miss India World will make her Bollywood debut in the revived sequel backed by Dharma Productions.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 Has Finalised New Stars
Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 Has Finalised Sini Shetty As The Female Lead, Starring Alongside Vikrant Massey And Lakshya. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dostana 2 has been revived with Vikrant Massey and Lakshya leading the cast.

  • Sini Shetty is set to make her Bollywood debut as the film’s female lead.

  • The Dharma Productions sequel moves forward after undergoing several major casting changes.

After years of uncertainty, Dostana 2 is finally moving ahead, and this time with a new leading lady. The much-discussed sequel now stars Vikrant Massey and Lakshya, with former Miss India World Sini Shetty set to make her Bollywood debut in the film.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 has seen its fair share of changes. The project originally went on floors with Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, following reported creative differences between Kartik and producer Karan Johar, the film was put on hold. For a while, it seemed the sequel might never materialise.

Dostana 2 finds new momentum

The revival began in 2025 when Lakshya remained attached to the project and Vikrant Massey came on board, marking his first collaboration with Dharma. According to a recent report, Sini Shetty has now been finalised as the female lead. Interestingly, the original Dostana featured Priyanka Chopra, who also transitioned to films after winning an international pageant title.

There had been earlier speculation that Pratibha Ranta would join the cast. With this latest development, it appears Shetty has taken on the role instead.

Netflix Drops Trailer For Psychological Thriller Accused - Netflix
Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta’s Marriage Shaken By Allegations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vikrant recently confirmed his involvement and hinted at a striking new look. He shared that he would be presented in a stylish avatar, complete with designer outfits and sunglasses, and revealed that portions of the film are expected to be shot in Europe.

Related Content
Related Content

Who is Sini Shetty?

Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 and later represented India at Miss World 2023. Born in Mumbai with roots in Karnataka, she holds a commerce degree from SK Somaiya College. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and completed her Arangetram at the age of 14.

Vikrant Massey to play lead in Dostana 2 - Instagram/Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey Confirms Karan Johar's Dostana 2: You Will See Me In Good Designer Clothes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With a refreshed cast and renewed energy, Dostana 2 is shaping up as one of the more closely watched Bollywood upcoming movies of 2026. The makers are expected to announce further details, including the release timeline, at a later stage.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan, Abhishek Keep Hosts’ Run Flow Intact, IND 109/1 (10)

  2. IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: Why Is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today In T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

  4. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  5. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

  4. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  5. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  2. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  3. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  4. Ukraine Vows Continued Resistance As Russia Intensifies Attacks

  5. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 