Priyanka Chopra Jonas, born on July 18, 1982, is a celebrated Indian actress and producer, crowned Miss World 2000. With two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards, she is among India's highest-paid actresses. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, she was recognized by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people. Chopra's acting journey began with the Tamil film 'Thamizhan' and gained momentum with Bollywood hits like 'Andaaz' and 'Aitraaz.' Her lead roles in blockbusters 'Krrish' and 'Don' established her as a top talent. Beyond Bollywood, she made history in the ABC series 'Quantico' and ventured into Hollywood with films like 'Baywatch' and 'The White Tiger.' Married to Nick Jonas, she maintains a private life while being the most-followed Indian actor on Instagram.