Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The Hollywood pop singer had proposed marriage to her just a day after her birthday on July 19, 2018. It has now been six years since Nick asked Priyanka to marry her and she said yes. On the sixth anniversary of their proposal day, Nick took to his social media to share an unseen picture from the day. The picture has gone viral and is melting hearts online.
Taking to his Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a selfie where he is seen holding Priyanka Chopra’s hands. Priyanka is dressed in a white suit with her hair pulled in a bun. While she has her face away from the camera, she is seen flaunting her diamond engagement ring. Sharing the picture, Nick wrote, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.”
Take a look at the post shared by Nick Jonas here.
Priyanka also took to her Instagram to share the post on her Stories. She wrote, “Cannot believe it’s been 6 years since this day @nickjonas.” Nick’s post has fetched over 460K likes and fans cannot stop gushing about this adorable picture. One fan said, “You can just tell she was speechless… over the edge. Just breathless.” A second fan wrote, “You both fell and chose love wisely.” A third fan commented, “6 years of an eternity… You both are incredible together and such an inspiration for love and companionship. We love you!”
Nick and Priyanka had met ahead of the 2017 Met Gala in New York. They started dating in 2018. Nick reportedly closed down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London to buy the perfect ring for Priyanka. He proposed to her in Greece just a day after her birthday. The couple tied the knot in December 2018, and they have a daughter together – Malti Marie.