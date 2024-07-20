Priyanka also took to her Instagram to share the post on her Stories. She wrote, “Cannot believe it’s been 6 years since this day @nickjonas.” Nick’s post has fetched over 460K likes and fans cannot stop gushing about this adorable picture. One fan said, “You can just tell she was speechless… over the edge. Just breathless.” A second fan wrote, “You both fell and chose love wisely.” A third fan commented, “6 years of an eternity… You both are incredible together and such an inspiration for love and companionship. We love you!”