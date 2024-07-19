Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her

Priyanka Chopra had a working birthday. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed how Nick Jonas surprised her on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopras birthday pics
Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18. Birthday wishes poured in for the diva from her family members, well-wishers and fans on social media. Her singer husband Nick Jonas made her feel special with a heartfelt birthday post. Priyanka had a working birthday. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed how Nick surprised her on her birthday without being present.

Priyanka shared pics from her birthday celebrations and wrote, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas! The Dosa truck for the crew tho !!! (sic)''.

For her mom Madhu Chopra, she wrote, ''My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you'' and for daughter, Malti, Chopra wrote, ''My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.''

The National award-winning actress further wrote, ''Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way (sic)''.

Towards the end of the post, PeeCee thanked everyone for their calls and messages. ''Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift,'' she added.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', also co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. She also has 'The Bluff' in her kitty.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit
  2. Several Indian Airlines' Ops Hit Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  3. Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row
  5. Godmen Syndrome
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  2. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her
  3. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Met Sonakshi Sinha For The First Time At Salman Khan's Party: We Knew There Was Something Special
  4. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted
  2. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  3. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  4. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit