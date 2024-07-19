Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her

Actress Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18. Birthday wishes poured in for the diva from her family members, well-wishers and fans on social media. Her singer husband Nick Jonas made her feel special with a heartfelt birthday post. Priyanka had a working birthday. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed how Nick surprised her on her birthday without being present.
Priyanka shared pics from her birthday celebrations and wrote, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas! The Dosa truck for the crew tho !!! (sic)''.
For her mom Madhu Chopra, she wrote, ''My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you'' and for daughter, Malti, Chopra wrote, ''My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.''
The National award-winning actress further wrote, ''Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way (sic)''.
Towards the end of the post, PeeCee thanked everyone for their calls and messages. ''Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift,'' she added.
Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here.
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', also co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. She also has 'The Bluff' in her kitty.