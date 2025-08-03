Understanding The Esoteric World Of Collectibles Through Documentaries

One of the key questions that confronts the collector, apart from valuation, is that of the eventual fate of the collection. What will happen to the collection when the collector passes on? The politics around this is the subject of the 2009 documentary “The Art of the Steal” by Don Argott. The film focuses on the post impressionist art collection assembled by Dr Barnes and the legal tussles that ensued in the years following his death. The viewer is informed of the machinations that eventually result in the relocation of the collection from its original home to another venue, much against the written wishes of Dr Barnes. With $25-$30 billion art at stake, this is a tale of prestige, power and control. (The Art of the Steal is available on Youtube).