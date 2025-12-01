Border 2: Diljit Dosanjh Is Ready To Take On The Enemy As Fighter Pilot In The First Look Poster Of War Drama

The makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster of Diljit Dosanjh from Sunny Deol starrer Border 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh's first look poster from Border 2 Photo: Instagram/T Series
  • Diljit Dosanjh's first look poster shows him as an Indian Air Force officer.

  • He can be seen flying a fighter jet with a fierce look on his face.

  • The war drama also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

After Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster of Diljit Dosanjh from Border 2. In the poster, he can be seen giving a fierce expression as an Indian Air Force officer, flying a fighter jet in the war drama. Nothing much about Diljit's character has been revealed in the poster.

Diljit Dosanjh's poster from Border 2

Sharing the intense poster on social media, the makers captioned it, "Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain 🇮🇳 #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026."

The first look shows Diljit dressed in a pilot uniform as he flies a jet. It seems like a war-like situation as he is seen covered in blood with bruises on his face and in one of his hands.

Diljit also shared a video of himself in the pilot uniform, and the iconic song from Border, Sandesa Aaya Hai plays in the background.

About Border 2

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, is directed by Anurag Singh. JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has served as the producer alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers under their banner, T-Series.

The film also stars Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

It will hit the theatres on January 23, 2026.

Border was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War, 1971. It released in theatres on June 13, 1997. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, and Puneet Issar, among others.

Published At:
