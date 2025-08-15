Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty
On Independence Day, Sunny unveiled his first look poster
The war drama will release on January 22, 2026
Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. The war drama went on floors last year and has been creating lots of buzz and hype. On the occasion of Independence Day, Sunny Deol unveiled his first look poster from Border 2. He also announced the release date of the upcoming film.
Border 2 first look
On Friday, August 15, Sunny shared a fiery poster of himself on his Instagram handle from Border 2. He can be seen roaring in the getup of the Indian Army uniform. "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! 🇮🇳🔥#Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay! (sic)," he captioned the poster.
Border 2 release date
Directed by Anurag Singh, it is all set to hit the screens on January 22, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to release on January 23.
About Border 2
In September 2024, Sunny Deol announced Border 2 on the 27th release anniversary of Border.
Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has served as the producer alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are the producers under their banner of T-Series.
In an interview with IANS, Nidhi said, "Patriotism is like love..it’s eternal and it’s timeless! It’s something we will always have in our veins no matter what generation we come from… live for our country cannot change…"
"And this film will once again reignite the flame of patriotism in all of today’s youth and hopefully inspire them to be tomorrow's army," she added.
Border, which released in theatres on June 13, 1997, was set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistani War, 1971. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, and Puneet Issar, among others.