Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Leads The Pack With Rousing Speech; Varun, Diljit, Ahan Take On The Enemy

The teaser of Border 2 was unveiled on Tuesday.
Headlined by Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.
It will hit the screens on January 23, 2026.
The makers of Border 2 unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming war drama on Tuesday, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta's JP Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Border 2 will arrive in cinemas in January ahead of Republic Day.
Border 2 teaser
The 2-minute and 4-second teaser starts with Sunny Deol's voice-over saying, "Tum jahan se bhi ghusne ki koshish karoge, zameen se, aasmaan se, samundar se-saamne ek Hindustani fauji khada paoge" (Wherever you try to infiltrate from- be it from the land, the sky, or the sea, you will find an Indian soldier standing in front of you).
Sunny ignites the sense of patriotism as he did in the 1997 film. In one scene, he can be seen recreating his iconic Border scene, carrying a bomber gun on his shoulder. Varun plays an Indian military officer, Diljit is seen as an Indian Air Force officer, while Ahan is seen portraying a brave officer in the Indian Navy—all three ready to take on the enemy.
The video ends with Sunny's character repeatedly asking, "Aawaz kaha tak jaani chahiye?" to which his team responds, "Lahore tak."
This reminds us of Vicky Kaushal's popular dialogue in 2019's film Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he asked soldiers, "How's the Josh" and they replied, "High, Sir!" This became a huge patriotic slogan.
In the teaser, we also got glimpses of Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana's characters in the film. Border 2 will hit the theatres on January 23.