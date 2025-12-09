Border 2: Ahan Shetty's First Look Poster Shows Him In The Midst Of Combat As A Navy Officer

Border 2: Ahan Shetty can be seen sporting a fierce look in the first look poster.

  • Ahan Shetty's first look from Border 2 was unveiled today.

  • He is set to take down the enemy in the war drama.

  • Border 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol and also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

After Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, the makers of Border 2 on Tuesday finally unveiled the first-look poster of Ahan Shetty from the upcoming war drama. The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster is directed by Anurag Singh. JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has backed the film alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have also served as producers under their banner, T-Series. Border 2 will hit the screens in January ahead of Republic Day.

Ahan Shetty's first-look poster from Border 2

Sharing the intense poster on social media, the makers wrote, "Stronger than the waves. Fiercer than the storm 🇮🇳#Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026 (sic)."

Ahan is playing a navy officer, and in the poster, his face is covered in blood as he holds a military weapon in his hand. 

Border 2 marks Ahan's second film after his acting debut with the 2021 action romance film Tadap.

According to Hindustan Times, while talking about carrying the legacy of his father, Suniel Shetty, Ahan said, "I think there's pressure on every actor in this day and age to perform and to do well, irrespective of if you are a nepo kid or not. But it does feel like a divine legacy for sure. In many ways, I feel like I manifested this."

When people asked him why he got into the industry, he would always say it was Border, which developed his interest in films. "Being able to get Border 2 as my second film was surreal. Carrying my father's legacy forward is personal to both of us. I'm just hoping the audience accepts me," he added.

Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa in significant roles. It will hit the theatres on January 23.

