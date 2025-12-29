BTS' Suga Breaks The Internet With First Live In 2 Years, Introduces His Cat To ARMY - Watch

Suga holds Weverse live session after 2 years

On Sunday (December 28, 2025), the ARMY received a notification on their phones about their K-pop idol going live. Without wasting time, they joined the session where Yoongi was seen sitting in all-black attire and cool glasses. He was seen holding a black cat in his arms, describing it as gentle and affectionate, and revealing that he adopted the cat three years ago from a friend, which he had planned for a long time. He also revealed the name of his furry friend as Tang, which means 'Sugar'. Suga also said that his fellow bandmate Jimin is very fond of Tang.