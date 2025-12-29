BTS' Suga Breaks The Internet With First Live In 2 Years, Introduces His Cat To ARMY - Watch

BTS member Suga took the internet by storm by going live for the first time in two years.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
BTS Suga live after 2 years
BTS Suga introduces his pet cat during his live session Photo: X
Summary
  • BTS' Suga sent the internet into a meltdown, introducing his pet cat to the ARMY.

  • The rapper surprised his fans with his first Weverse live of 2025 on Sunday, since he was enlisted in the military.

  • Suga was officially discharged from his mandatory South Korean military service on June 21, 2025.

Popular boy band BTS’ rapper Kim Yoongi, aka Suga, surprised BTS ARMY by going live for the first time after a hiatus of two years. We have earlier seen him in group sessions with his bandmates, but it was his first solo Weverse live of 2025 that broke the internet and sent the ARMY into a meltdown as the 32-year-old introduced his cat Sugar.

Suga was officially discharged from his mandatory South Korean military service on June 21, 2025.

Suga holds Weverse live session after 2 years

On Sunday (December 28, 2025), the ARMY received a notification on their phones about their K-pop idol going live. Without wasting time, they joined the session where Yoongi was seen sitting in all-black attire and cool glasses. He was seen holding a black cat in his arms, describing it as gentle and affectionate, and revealing that he adopted the cat three years ago from a friend, which he had planned for a long time. He also revealed the name of his furry friend as Tang, which means 'Sugar'. Suga also said that his fellow bandmate Jimin is very fond of Tang.

"Everyone it’s cold, please take care of your health. in the near future, i’ll come back again," the rapper said.

BTS ARMY reactions to Suga's live

A video has gone viral on X, where several ARMYs are seen going crazy after they received the notification about Suga's live session as they gathered to watch a movie in a theatre. They screamed and cheered for their favourite star.

Suga has been busy preparing for the group’s comeback, and he might also return with solo projects.

Published At:
