West Ham 1-1 Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko Leaves It Late To Break Hosts' Resolve

Manchester United steal a point against West Ham in a dramatic game
Tomas Soucek had put the Hammers in front
Benjamin Sesko saved the game for the Red Devils
Benjamin Sesko's 96th-minute equaliser broke West Ham's resolve right at the end as Manchester United salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw at London Stadium.
Michael Carrick looked set to earn his first defeat since returning to Old Trafford, but Sesko popped up with another late goal to snatch a point.
It was a cagey first half, with Crysencio Summerville denied by Senne Lammens before Luke Shaw saw an effort cleared off the line by former team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
But just five minutes after the break, West Ham broke the deadlock. Jarrod Bowen took advantage of Shaw being caught out of position and curled in a low cross from the right, which Soucek flicked through Lammens' legs.
Casemiro – making his 150th appearance for United – thought he had equalised shortly after the hour, but his header was ruled out for a marginal offside call.
The game opened up in stoppage time, with Joshua Zirkzee glancing a header wide before Lammens stood tall to deny substitute Callum Wilson in a one-on-one following a pacy counter-attack.
But Sesko ultimately had the final say, drifting into space in the box with a minute left to guide Bryan Mbeumo's cross home.
While United preserved their place in the Premier League's top four. West Ham stay 18th, two points behind Nottingham Forest, who they would have gone level on points with if not for the late hammer blow.
Data Debrief: United Leave It Late Again
Late goals were a staple at United when Carrick was a player, and for the second time since he replaced Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils' boss saw Sesko net a vital strike in stoppage time, having also struck the winner against Fulham.
At 95:11, Sesko's equaliser was the latest result-altering goal West Ham – who have now dropped 20 points from winning positions this term – have conceded at home on record in the Premier League (since 2006-07).
United had struggled for quality, which showed as they had just nine shots (worth 0.63 expected goals), with this only the second time this season they have had fewer than 10 in a Premier League match (five versus Tottenham in September).
There was a slice of history for Soucek, though. He scored his 39th goal in the top-flight, the outright most of any Czech player in the competition's history, overtaking Patrik Berger.