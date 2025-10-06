BTS V's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Uma Thurman At Paris Fashion Wins Hearts On Internet - Watch Viral Video

BTS V recently made his debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, where he impressed his fans with his sweet gesture towards actress Uma Thurman.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
BTS V, Uma Thurman, Paris Fashion Week
BTS V's sweet gesture towards actress Uma Thurman at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week Photo: Instagram/dazedkorea
  • BTS V recently made his debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week

  • In a viral video, he was seen assisting Hollywood star Uma Thurman with her hair

  • Fans around the world praised V for his heartwarming gesture

BTS' V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, recently made his debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He turned heads with his fashion statement at the Celine show, but a video has grabbed the headlines, where he can be seen helping Hollywood actress Uma Thurman with her hair. This heartwarming gesture of V during Paris Fashion Week has made his fans go gaga over him. Fans have praised the 29-year-old BTS member for his polite behaviour towards Thurman during a photo session.

BTS' V helps Uma Thurman with her hair

A video from the Paris Fashion Week has gone viral on social media, where both V and Thurman were seen posing on the red carpet for Celine's show. V, the global brand ambassador of Celine, donned a tailored ensemble from the brand's latest collection, which included a trench brown coat, which he layered with a crisp white shirt, printed tie and and a pair of brown pants. Uma, 55, was in a cape‑style top and pants.

In the video, V was seen helping the Kill Bill actress fix her tousled hair. This caught everyone's attention, and V has been receiving praise for his sweet and graceful behaviour.

Watch the video here.

Fans praise V's sweet gesture

A fan commented, "In a world of boys, he's a gentleman", while another wrote, "He's so Gentleman". "The most attentive and gorgeous man in the world! We love you Taehyung," wrote another. One user said, "Uma Thurman is living our lives. First with Namjoon and now Tae. And he fixed her hair 😭 He is so precious, I can’t! 🥹", while one wrote, "It’s so cute! Taehyung is so polite, kind and attentive, sure Uma appreciated this!"

