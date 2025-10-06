BTS' V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, recently made his debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He turned heads with his fashion statement at the Celine show, but a video has grabbed the headlines, where he can be seen helping Hollywood actress Uma Thurman with her hair. This heartwarming gesture of V during Paris Fashion Week has made his fans go gaga over him. Fans have praised the 29-year-old BTS member for his polite behaviour towards Thurman during a photo session.