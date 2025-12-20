Weekly Horoscope For December 21–27, 2025: Career Progress, Financial Gains And Health Focus For Aries, Taurus & Libra

Weekly Horoscope (December 21, 2025 - December 27, 2025): This weekly horoscope highlights important planetary influences affecting health, finances, career, family life, and education. The week encourages practical decision-making, patience, and balanced efforts across personal and professional areas. Many may experience improvement in health, renewed confidence, and opportunities for career growth or financial stability. Family support plays a key role in overcoming challenges, while students are advised to stay focused and disciplined. Overall, the week favors steady progress, thoughtful planning, and emotional maturity.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Saturn will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign when it is in your natal chart. You will experience an improvement in your health this week if you were suffering from a major sickness. This improvement will be due to the diligent care of your doctor and the excellent care of your family members. By doing this, you will be able to be free from this ailment for all of eternity. During this week, your close friends and relatives will be there for you at every turn, providing support and assistance in overcoming any financial challenges you may have. Not only can their assistance improve your financial status, but it will also assist you in repaying any obligations that you may have. This week, you will earn the respect of the people around you. On the other hand, it is possible that your siblings' health will be terrible at this time, which will need you to spend some of your own money on them.
On the other hand, if you are able to complete all of your family tasks during this period, those responsibilities will earn you respect and honor at home. According to your horoscope for your professional life, this week, Rahu will be located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. This means that your efforts and ideas will have full support from your destiny, which is likely to offer your career a big boost. Stay committed to achieving your objectives in the face of such a circumstance. This week, a lot of students might be feeling a little uncertain about the career paths they want to pursue. Because of this, it is possible that their thoughts and hearts will go in a completely different way from what their family has suggested about them. When faced with such a circumstance, the best course of action will be to follow the instincts of their heart. As a result, this week, you should put all other concerns to the side and use both your brains and your heart to make the best decisions for your profession.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You and those around you are fully aware of the fact that you naturally exude such a high level of self-assurance and agility that you do not require the support of anybody else. Consequently, you should make the most of this ability and make the most of it to the fullest extent possible by encouraging yourself to consume more green leafy vegetables. This week, Saturn will be in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which indicates that your income is likely to expand as a result of previous investments. These investments may include ancestral property, land, policies, and other such assets. Because of this, you can choose to reinvest the money that you have made in a profitable scheme. Over the course of this week, there is a good possibility that your father's health will undergo beneficial changes.
As a consequence of this, you will find yourself spending time with him and talking about a variety of subjects that pertain to the home. This will not only assist you in enhancing your friendship with him, but it will also increase the likelihood that he will support you. You are going to discover that conditions at work that have not been good to you in the past are now altering in a way that is favourable to you this week. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, rather than putting all of the credit for your success on luck, you should make the most of this opportunity to earn the attention and appreciation of your colleagues. You might end up making more money if you try to do that. It appears that your weekly horoscope is favourable for your academic performance, which will lead to favourable outcomes for students. During this period, you will experience the fruits of your labour and have the confidence that you are able to achieve success in competitive examinations.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
In the same way that spices may make otherwise tasteless cuisine more appetising, it is essential to experience some level of sadness in our lives. Not only does it provide us with valuable life lessons, but it also teaches us the actual meaning of happiness. Consequently, even when you are feeling down, you should take something away from it and keep working toward a better life. This week, when Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will need to avoid making unwise decisions and make prudent use of your financial resources. You have a good chance of being successful if you have requested someone close to you for financial assistance. Consequently, make intelligent investments and smart use of your money.
Your vivacious, upbeat, and friendly manner will provide happiness to those who are in your immediate vicinity, particularly the members of your family. In addition, this will lead to your parents showing their love and affection for you. If you were considering picking up where you left off with your procrastinated projects, this week is not going to be the best time to do so. Since Saturn will be in the tenth house of your Moon sign this week, you might have a tough time picking up where you left off with projects that you had previously left unfinished. Not only will this have an effect on your morale, but it will also slow down your career prospects. This week is going to be significantly better than usual for students who are making applications to enrol in a professional course. When you finally get to the point where all of your previous efforts have paid off, you will be able to gain admission to a reputable educational establishment of your choosing.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, Ketu will be in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, your health will be far better than it would normally be. Your well-being will be observed to have significantly improved. You will be able to overcome any chronic problems that you have been experiencing if you take advantage of this time. During this time period, you will have the opportunity to communicate with a large number of highly regarded members of society. At this time, Saturn will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this placement, you will have the ability to formulate new tactics and plans based on the many experiences that Saturn has had.
Because of this, you will be able to invest your money in the future in a smart and wise manner. You are going to come to the realisation that your family members are not very pleased with you, regardless of what you do, during this week. You should therefore refrain from blaming yourself for this scenario and instead give them some time and wait for the situation to improve. This would be the best course of action. There is a possibility that a member of your family could experience a health issue, which will intensify your mental stress and prevent you from contributing to the fullest extent possible at work. Your career could be hampered as a result of this unfavourable influence, which would increase your fears. In this moment, a person who is close to you might provide support to help you reach your objectives. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may not accept their assistance since you will believe that you are more capable than they are.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, Ketu will be in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, your health will be far better than it would normally be. Your well-being will be observed to have significantly improved. You will be able to overcome any chronic problems that you have been experiencing if you take advantage of this time. During this time period, you will have the opportunity to communicate with a large number of highly regarded members of society. At this time, Saturn will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence of this placement, you will have the ability to formulate new tactics and plans based on the many experiences that Saturn has had. Because of this, you will be able to invest your money in the future in a smart and wise manner.
You are going to come to the realisation that your family members are not very pleased with you, regardless of what you do, during this week. You should therefore refrain from blaming yourself for this scenario and instead give them some time and wait for the situation to improve. This would be the best course of action. There is a possibility that a member of your family could experience a health issue, which will intensify your mental stress and prevent you from contributing to the fullest extent possible at work. Your career could be hampered as a result of this unfavourable influence, which would increase your fears. In this moment, a person who is close to you might provide support to help you reach your objectives. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may not accept their assistance since you will believe that you are more capable than they are.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you should make an effort to maintain your health by actively participating in sports and activities that take place outside. Through participation in these activities, you will be able to restore the energy that you have lost and improve your ability to complete big duties in the future. This week, Rahu will be placed in the sixth house of your Moon sign, which will allow you to locate new opportunities to generate money and make good earnings. Your creative thoughts will also improve, which will allow you to find new ways to make money. Nevertheless, before signing any paper, it is strongly recommended that you read it thoroughly. Because Ketu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, there is a significant probability that an old and close friend of yours will betray you this week.
It is possible that this could cause you to take out your frustrations on a member of your family, which will cause discord within the family unit and may put a negative light on your reputation. This week, the powerful influence of several fortunate planets will help you improve your willpower, which will, in turn, assist you in accomplishing new milestones in your professional life. There will be a lot of possibilities presented to you during this period, which will make this a very happy moment for those people born under your zodiac sign who are currently working to advance their careers. During this week, students who have aspirations of obtaining a higher education may attain success that is in line with their goals. Nevertheless, students will be required to demonstrate patience and exhibit prudence in each and every step and decision that pertains to their education requirements. If you are having trouble making a decision, you might ask for assistance from your elders if you are experiencing any issues.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Because Rahu will be positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you may experience a loss of confidence this week due to your bad health. This is because Rahu will be in the fifth house. On the other hand, once you start to take charge of the issue, all of your tension will go, and you will quickly realize that what you believed to be a problem was actually a mental trick that you were playing on yourself. Consequently, remember to have confidence in yourself and to maintain a constant vigilance regarding your health. Given that Lord Ketu will be positioned in your eleventh house this week, making better choices about your finances may have a beneficial effect on your other aspects of life. Another benefit of this is that it will assist you in recovering from previous losses, and things will appear to be back on track once more.
In addition to the other benefits of this week, you will also receive some relief from the various ups and downs that you have been experiencing in your personal life. Furthermore, with the assistance of family, there are certain individuals who could be able to attain the goal of acquiring their own home rather than renting one. This week, those who were born under this sign who are currently employed by the government are likely to obtain a promotion, a pay boost, and a transfer that they have been hoping for. Consequently, continue to motivate yourself only toward the achievement of your goals. For you to attain success in the sphere of education, you will need to demonstrate a strong commitment to your goals this week. As a result, you should work to improve your company and put some distance between yourself and individuals who are instilling harmful behaviours in you as well. In spite of the fact that its bad impact might not be immediately noticeable, it might bring about significant repercussions in your life in the future.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Saturn's placement in the fifth house of your Moon sign, what looks to be a fortunate week for your health is the current week. Because you are more likely to prevent any significant illnesses during this time, you must take care of your health and consume foods that are high in vitamin C daily. During this week, you may be required to spend a considerable amount of money on the education of your child if you are married. A greater amount of financial strain than you anticipated will be caused by this. Rather of attempting to find a solution to this problem on your own, you should talk about it with your partner. This week, you will be effective in settling any ongoing issues in your home life and improving your terrible financial status.
This is because Ketu is located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, which is the house in which your Moon is located. As a result of this, your parents will be filled with pride, and they will be seen showering you with their affection after witnessing your wisdom. This week also suggests that if you need a career change or if you need to make any significant decisions regarding your professional life, this has the potential to be a very fortunate period for you. If you want to avoid making any decisions hastily, you should give them thorough consideration. You might end up purchasing a new book that you already have this week, which would be a waste of money because you already have the book. In light of this, before you go out and buy any educational material, you should first carefully assess all you already possess.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
While you are working, it is recommended that you take some time off this week to focus on improving your health. It appears that this period is beneficial for your well-being. Furthermore, because Saturn will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign throughout the middle of the week, you may experience an increase in the amount of work you have to manage. The strain that you are under at work, however, should not be allowed to overwhelm you. As a result of Rahu's placement in the third house of your Moon sign, any property-related transactions that you have been working on are likely to be finished this week, which will bring you rewards and ensure that your future is secure. It is possible that this week, your mother may be freed of some chronic and major health difficulties, which may cause you to seek out opportunities to spend more time with her.
Taking into consideration the fact that your parents' health has improved, you can decide to take your family on a picnic or a trip to a religious place. Nevertheless, use caution with regard to their health throughout this period. This week will provide extremely fortunate outcomes for individuals who were born under this sign in terms of their professional lives, as you will accomplish whatever you have set out to do during this period of time. In addition, this period of time will offer you with a great deal of guidance and the strength you need to accomplish your objectives and goals in your professional life and in your work. This is going to be an especially opportune moment for you if you are a student of politics or social service. It is also expected that students who are studying information technology will achieve a great deal of success during this time.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
During this week, Saturn will be located in the third house of your Moon sign, which indicates that you will not experience any difficulties with your health. As a result, if you want to experience good health, you should routinely engage in yoga and exercise. Paying attention to your health and maintaining a regular schedule might help alleviate many of the issues that you have been experiencing in the past. Over the course of this week, you will be brimming with innovative ideas, which will enable you to discover new ways to generate money and make substantial earnings. However, before signing any document, it is recommended to carefully check it and make any necessary changes. You have to realise that this is something that everyone goes through in their lives.
In light of this, if the circumstances in your home life are not favourable this week, you should exercise patience and wait for better times rather than making the situation even more difficult for yourself. Individuals who were born under this sign will have a great deal of time to themselves this week; nevertheless, you might not make the most of it and instead choose to waste it. Because of this, you have the opportunity to satisfy some of your wants during this period. For the remainder of this week, you will be required to make a concerted effort to acquire new knowledge. There is also the option of using the internet for this. However, you should refrain from utilising social media at this period because you can wind up squandering a significant amount of time.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Due to the fact that Rahu will be positioned in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, it is possible that your inclination to overstress and fret could be detrimental to your health during this week. Take use of your leisure time to get some job done or to assist members of your family rather than wasting it overthinking. Because of this, your mind will be able to avoid overthinking. This week, Saturn will be placed in the second house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will unexpectedly acquire money from fresh sources, which will offer you a great deal of happiness during the week. Not only will this make you feel more positive, but you can also make plans to bring presents for younger members of your family when you get back to your childhood home. It is possible that you could incur financial losses this week as a result of a malfunction in a household item or vehicle that you own.
Make sure to use caution and keep these things in good condition from the very beginning. Especially when you are driving, pay close attention to your speed because it has the potential to do harm to your vehicle. You will be able to attain new milestones in your professional life this week thanks to the impact of numerous fortunate planets, which will increase your resolve and help you achieve these goals. There will be a lot of options available to you throughout this time period, which will make this a very joyful job choice for those who are born under your zodiac sign. Those who were born under your zodiac sign will achieve a great deal of success in the realm of classroom instruction. You will be able to recognize the fruits of your labor throughout this year, as the planets will bestow upon you the blessing of success in your examinations for competitive positions. For the duration of this week, this will guarantee that you will receive favorable results.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, Ketu will be located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, and the efforts you make to improve yourself and take care of your health will bear fruit in a variety of different ways. This will serve as a motivation for you to maintain your health, and you will be observed routinely engaging in activities such as yoga and exercise. You will experience feelings of superiority and confidence, which will assist you in overcoming any challenges that may arise when making judgments. Due to the fact that Rahu will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign throughout this week, you will need to make sure that you do not spend any of your savings and instead maintain financial discipline. There is a possibility that you will make a substantial profit during this period of time, and it is likely that members of your family will inquire about your current financial situation when they approach you in the future to discuss it.
If they find out that you have already spent the majority of the profit, you will not only be penalised by them, but you may also experience feelings of embarrassment in front of them. You will be able to keep the peace within your family this week if you have the power to convince other people. Therefore, rather than pushing your decisions on other people, you should embrace this skill and wait to decide until you have successfully convinced other people. This week, businesspeople born under this sign will find relief from the turmoil that has been plaguing them, and they will receive a great deal of acclaim and advancement, as stated in your job horoscope. During this period, you will be blessed with good fortune, which will enable you to accomplish beneficial outcomes with a minimum of exertion. Numerous students will be required to engage in travel that is not necessary this week, which will hinder them from finding sufficient time to devote to their academic pursuits. For this reason, you should try to avoid travelling as much as possible this week, as doing so could potentially lead to complications.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12