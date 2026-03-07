Weekly Horoscope For March 8–14, 2026: Financial Gains And Career Opportunities Await Aries, Taurus And Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (March 8, 2026 - March 14, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights how planetary movements may influence various aspects of life such as health, finances, career, education, and relationships. The week may bring opportunities for professional progress, financial planning, and personal growth, while some may need to stay cautious in decision-making. Maintaining patience, focusing on responsibilities, and managing emotions wisely can help individuals handle challenges and make the most of favourable situations during the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, stay home if you don't want to feel exhausted and anxious from all the travelling you have to do because Jupiter is in your Moon sign's third house. Your health will also suffer as a result of this. You can expect to reap new and substantial financial rewards this week as you put into motion several of your most significant ideas. Here, you'll get assistance with budgeting, and you'll be able to put some of your earnings into a savings account for the future. A family member's illness has put the previously planned family vacation on hold for the time being, at least for this week.
This is going to make you and the kids in the house look a little down. As a result of Rahu Maharaj's placement in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, your efforts from the past will be rewarded this week in the form of recognition and a promotion from your superiors. Even while haughtiness is a natural byproduct of advancement, you're experiencing the same thing. Consequently, you should not let your natural haughtiness manifest itself when you obtain a promotion. This week, students' career graphs will reach new heights, but your ego will grow due to your accomplishment. Thus, you exhibit a certain amount of inflated self-importance. Do not fall into the trap of self-delusions in such a precarious circumstance.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
During this time, you can alleviate many health issues by practising Pranayama, as Shani Dev will be in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. In such a case, focus on the most important things this week rather than juggling a lot of unimportant ones. Jupiter will be in your Moon's second house this week, making it easy for you to purchase necessities for the house as your financial situation improves. Because of this, not only will your loved ones be pleased with you, but they will also urge you to improve. You and your loved ones have the option of purchasing a new home this week, or you can decide to renovate and improve your current dwelling.
As a result, you should expect to allocate a portion of your budget toward home furnishings. However, this will have no impact on your financial situation; on the contrary, it will help you get respect from your family members. Within this week, your coworkers will notice your dedication and enthusiasm for your work. Additionally, numerous senior officers may personally visit with you to provide words of encouragement. Both your fame and the likelihood of an increase in your revenue will rise as a result of this. In the realm of education, students born under your zodiac sign should expect to see improved test scores this week. Since the majority of students will prioritise their academics from the start, they are more likely to achieve success.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You may feel anxious or agitated this week because of all the critical decisions you'll have to make with Ketu Dev in your moon sign's third house. Maintain composure and seek advice from an older person if you need it; in this kind of scenario, it can be difficult to make decisions on your own. Money is a necessary fuel for the engine of our lives, and we'll always need it. This is something that you are also highly aware of. Regardless, you don't put much effort into amassing riches, which can lead to significant difficulties down the road. You don't want to risk alienating your loved ones by picking fights with the family patriarchs over divisive topics like these.
Consequently, you should avoid them at this time rather than try to solve them. With Shani Dev in your tenth house and several planets in your zodiac sign, professionals should expect a fruitful week ahead. Beyond this, there is a great window of opportunity for people who are considering launching a side business in addition to their primary one. This week, the educational system will finally put an end to all of its troubles. This will allow you to rise to the top in your field and succeed academically. The reason is, you'll feel a strong pull toward furthering your studies throughout this period. Everyone in your family will be very proud of you when they see this. Nonetheless, for the time being, stay away from anyone who can squander your time on pointless pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, your health will start to improve as Shani Dev moves into the ninth house of your moon sign. However, regardless of this, you should refrain from any long-distance travel during this time. If you absolutely must go, wait to go on your trip until you've had a thorough medical examination. It would be prudent to be frugal if you are planning a trip with loved ones this week. For the simple reason that you could end up in a financial jam later on if you blow through all that cash at the outset. You will place a premium on spending time with loved ones this week.
For this reason, you will find that you consult them for guidance on numerous significant life decisions. Additionally, some of you can purchase jewellery or home goods. Those of you involved with family businesses should expect a boost in support from the elders of your household this week, which will allow you to attract a flood of new clients and funding opportunities. This week is going to be quite fruitful for everyone working in the realm of higher education. People who have just finished school and are now seeking employment also seem to have more luck at this time.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
With Jupiter in your moon sign's eleventh house, maintaining a regular workout routine will be crucial to your health this week. Many positive changes to your health are possible at this time. The period is ideal for people who struggle with fat. Those folks will finally have a chance to put some of their issues behind them for good. This week, money will start rolling in from unexpected places, which is sure to put a smile on your face. In addition to lifting your spirits, this is a great opportunity to pick up a present for the younger family members on the way home.
You can meet more powerful and important people in your area by taking part in social events, which will turn out to be a great opportunity. Because you will experience a plethora of good fortune this week as a result of your persuasive abilities. Experts will have a good week ahead of them. Reason being, with so many planets in your natal chart, you'll have an easier time honing your powers of observation and analysis, which will serve you well in your professional life going forward. Realise that mental disease is far worse than negative thoughts. Students can overcome any negativity that may arise in their minds this week by practising yoga and meditation.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
With Jupiter in your moon sign's tenth house this week, your health will be looking better than usual. The lord of your sign is ensuring that you will not be afflicted with any serious illness this week. Although you may see a temporary deterioration in your health as a result of Ketu's placement in your sign's twelfth house, overall, you should expect significant improvements in this period compared to the last. This week, you can experience a wide variety of unexpected costs that, despite your best efforts, could put an extra strain on your finances. You can ask your older siblings for cash assistance if you're able to remain calm under pressure.
Your friendly demeanour toward loved ones will shine through this week. Be careful that those closest to you do not take advantage of your kindness, though. If you don't, problems can arise. So, politely decline their offer if you're not interested in working with them on any projects. This week, you'll be the one to foil your opponents' every move and respond appropriately. Which is why, although your coworkers will reap the consequences of their dishonesty, you will get the rewards of your labour. So, instead of letting your adversaries distract you, concentrate solely on your objectives. Those who have recently graduated are in a strong position to secure employment this week. During this time, it is also conceivable that students' dreams of studying abroad will come true.
Lucky Colour: Olive green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
With Jupiter in the ninth house of your moon sign, you should feel perfectly great this week if you've been dealing with any health issues. But you should be prepared to experience exhaustion and anxiety if you are required to travel for whatever reason. So, you should stay home and give your body as much rest as possible right now. This week, your own selfishness will be the greatest obstacle you face. Because you never know when someone might offer you money to engage in unlawful activities, once you do, your greed will force you to lose sight of the bigger picture, and you'll find yourself in a jam.
You and your loved ones could get into a heated argument this week. At this period, you may feel that your loved ones at home just don't get you. Because of this, you might make a significant choice to isolate yourself. Entrepreneurs born under this sign will have a better week overall. Because of this, they will receive the respect they deserve from both their family and the community, which will motivate them to work even harder. Success in higher education may be in the cards for ambitious students this week. However, this can only happen if they exercise extreme caution and patience with all of their educational decisions and actions. In such a case, you can consult your elders for advice if you're having trouble making a decision.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Taking part in physical activities, such as sports, at this time will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle, as Rahu will be in your Moon's fourth house. On the other hand, you'll have to make sure to wear all the protective gear to avoid any infections while you play. Due to Guru Dev's placement in the eighth house of your Moon sign, this week's investments have the potential to enhance your financial security and prosperity. Show patience and put your money where your mouth is by not making hasty decisions in this kind of situation. Simply put, you can't make the best choice for yourself until you can calm your racing thoughts and emotions.
An unhappy event involving a close member might throw off the family dynamic for the entire week. Your mental stress levels will rise, and you can even experience some agitation as a result of this. You won't be able to make many bold career moves this week because your courage and bravery are low. This could cause you to miss out on a lot of fantastic possibilities. If you're a student of information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design, you're in for a better-than-usual week. Students born under this zodiac sign who are enthusiastic about furthering their education will have no trouble taking advantage of the numerous chances that will present themselves to them as a result of their prior efforts. So, figure out what you want out of life and keep striving to make it happen.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
With Jupiter in your moon sign's seventh house this week, you should make exercise, yoga, or other forms of physical activity a daily habit. If you can get your loved ones to do this too, you'll have a better chance of staying healthy throughout this time. Simply said, if you want to feel good about yourself all day long, you need to start in the morning. Make an effort to do it consistently and include it in your daily schedule. You have the power to enhance your financial stability and prosperity with the investment you make this week. Put your money where your heart is and don't rush into anything; this is a time to be patient.
Simply put, you can't make the best choice for yourself until you can calm your racing thoughts and emotions. Your parents will encourage you and bestow their blessings on you anytime you feel lonely this week. As a result, your home life will remain unobstructed. Consult your loved ones before making any hasty plans to take a business trip overseas this week. You might have to come back halfway through your trip because you might be needed for some crucial work at home in the meantime. This week, people who are studying for competitive tests can have trouble believing in themselves and their efforts. Throughout the week, but notably around the middle, you are likely to have numerous unpleasant thoughts regarding school. As a result, you won't be able to concentrate on anything.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, you may experience health issues due to Guru Dev's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign. Which means you could not feel great this week and miss out on some fun experiences because of it. This will cause issues for your loved ones, particularly your spouse. Several confidential sources and contacts will help you earn a substantial amount of money this week. But you won't be able to save as much during this time due to the rise in your household expenses. That being said, it's wise to hoard your spare cash and only dip into it when times go tough.
Spending time with the housechildren is something you should prioritise this week. If you want to know what's going on in their head and strengthen your bond with them, you have to do whatever it takes to comprehend them. This week, businesspeople can lose a lot of money on certain previous investments. If you want to be ready for anything, it's best to be ready for everything ahead of time. You can expect to see the fruits of your labor on the exam this week, thanks to the favourable alignment of planets in your zodiac sign. Work hard and ask for help from your professors when you need it.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of your bad health, you will experience a lack of confidence this week. This may be because Shani Dev is currently located in the second house of your moon sign. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you will need to have faith in yourself and recognise that self-confidence is the genuine definition of bravery. Since you most likely have a good understanding of the fact that the only way you can get rid of your long-term ailment is by utilising this power. In this scenario, Ketu Maharaj will be located in the seventh house of your moon sign. If this occurs, you may take money from an ATM this week, but for some reason, either the money or your wallet will be misplaced. As a result, you will need to exercise caution to steer clear of any other unfavourable circumstance. If you do not exercise prudence in these things, you may end up causing yourself a tremendous deal of harm.
It is important that you devote as much of your valuable time as you can to your children throughout this week. It is the best balm available. Because you are also aware that the children of the family are the source of unending happiness, you can forget all of your difficulties for a short period of time when you spend time with them. This week, you will not be able to focus on the tasks that you need to do at the office. Since you will be confronted with a dilemma concerning your professional life, which will prevent you from being able to concentrate. As a result, you can benefit from practices such as yoga and meditation to maintain mental concentration. When it comes to your schooling, any form of financial loss that you experience this week will have a bad impact. When you find yourself in such a predicament, you should not give in to your unfavourable circumstances; rather, you should use the lessons you've learned from them and move on to create your own path.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, Guru Dev will be sitting in the fourth house of your moon sign, which means that you will have an excess of the positive energy that you have been lacking up until this point. Because of this, you should correctly aim your energy and get a good profit from it; otherwise, this week, the additional burden of work will become the reason for your irritation. Therefore, you may also cause mental tension to yourself as a result of this. During this week, Shani Dev will be residing in the first house of your moon sign. To avoid a financial crisis, you are strongly advised to adhere to your predetermined budget and not deviate from it in any way. In a scenario like this, you should begin by developing a sound financial strategy, in which you can enlist the assistance of your partner and members of your family, and then you should spend your money in accordance with the plan.
This week, it may be quite challenging for you to avoid the obligations that come with running the household, which is something that you are known to do frequently. Because at this period you will not be able to escape the responsibilities of the house, which can lead to difficulties for you, you will not be able to do so under any circumstances. You will be able to make time for yourself this week, despite the fact that your schedule is extremely busy. On the other hand, whenever you find yourself with some spare time, you should engage in some creative activity. The students who are seeking internships will have a fortunate time due to the fact that this period is favourable. Furthermore, to accomplish this, you will need to bear in mind that you must first gather all of your paperwork in advance and only then submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7