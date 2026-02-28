Pisces March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rewards, Rising Expenses & Emotional Relationship Growth

Pisces people may not have the best month because Saturn, which rules the eleventh and twelfth houses, will stay in your first house all month. Jupiter will be in your fourth house, and Ketu will be in your sixth house. The Sun, Mars, Mercury, Venus, and Rahu will all be in your twelfth house at the start of the month. On the 15th, the Sun will move into the first house and line up with Saturn. This clearly shows that health problems are getting worse. Additionally, your costs will rise, which will be a bother all month long.
After taking care of your health and paying your bills, you may find happiness in your family bonds. In romantic issues, things will go well for you, and your relationship will get stronger. Your relationship will be full of happiness. Married people will have a hard time at the beginning of the month, but things may get better in the middle. You will need to pay close attention to a few things, though, to make sure the friendship goes well. People who have jobs will have a good month and see the results of their hard work, though enemies may get in the way of some of their plans. People who run businesses will probably get money from outside sources. Most likely, the month will be fine for kids.
Education:
March 2026 brings a thoughtful and introspective learning phase for Pisces students. Your concentration improves significantly during this month, helping you absorb complex topics with greater clarity. Planetary influences encourage patience and steady effort rather than last-minute study habits. The first half of the month is ideal for revising previously learned material. If you are preparing for exams, competitive tests, or academic submissions, you will benefit from structured study routines. Avoid distractions and focus on building conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation. Mid-March may bring moments of mental fatigue or self-doubt. Do not let temporary confusion discourage you.
Taking short breaks, practising meditation, or studying near natural light can help refresh your mind. Guidance from teachers or mentors will prove especially valuable now. The latter half of March supports creativity and intuitive learning. Students in literature, arts, psychology, spirituality, and research-based subjects may experience breakthrough insights. Group discussions and collaborative learning will enhance your confidence and communication skills. Those planning higher studies or applying for courses should carefully review documentation and deadlines. This is also a favourable time to explore scholarship opportunities or skill-enhancing workshops. Overall, March 2026 is a productive month for Pisces learners. With disciplined effort and emotional balance, you can strengthen your academic foundation and move confidently toward your educational goals.
Career, Business & Jobs:
From a professional point of view, this month is likely to be beneficial for you. During the first part of the month, Jupiter, the planet that rules the tenth house, will be in retrograde motion in the fourth house, and it will be aspecting the tenth house. Through the entirety of the month, Saturn will continue to focus its attention on the tenth house from the first house. Your position at work will improve as a result of this, and you will benefit from the experience you gain. Everything that you have put in will not go to waste, and you will be rewarded appropriately for your efforts. Beginning on the 11th, Jupiter will move out of retrograde motion and into direct motion, which will further improve the situation. Additionally, you will receive extra assistance from your senior colleagues. Your bosses will continue to maintain coordination with you, and their connection with you will be pleasant, which will be to your advantage during this time.
During the course of the month, Ketu will be located in the sixth house, which is a sign that you should use caution when dealing with your adversaries. At the beginning of the month, the Sun, which is the lord of the sixth house, will be located in the twelfth house. Beginning on the 15th of the month, it will be conjunct Saturn, which is located in the first house. It is important to use caution because this may present you with difficulties and health issues in your career. For those who are in business, this month will be favourable. Along with Saturn's aspect to the seventh house, Mercury, the lord of the seventh house, will remain in the twelfth house during the month. Additionally, Saturn will be in the seventh house. When you plan for the long term, this will be beneficial to you. Those who are engaged in international trade are in a particularly advantageous position at the moment. Those who are affiliated with international corporations will have the option to make use of these distinctive advantages. Your company will see growth, and it is possible that new paths will become apparent.
Financial:
To put it simply, this month is likely to be challenging for you in terms of your financial situation. There will be five planets in the twelfth house at the beginning of the month, which will lead to a steady increase in expenditures. This will be the case because of the twelfth house. Although your income will be minimal, the rate at which your expenses will continue to rise will be unanticipated. There is a possibility that this will result in difficulties for you. It is important to keep in mind that you will be compelled to deal with your spending; certain expenses will be needed of you, and you will not be able to avoid having to deal with them. On the other hand, you should make every effort to avoid incurring additional expenses that are not required, and you should also remain committed to maintaining a healthy budget.
You hould continue to direct your attention to this subject, there is a possibility that your current financial situation will become unstable. You won't be able to put away a sufficient amount of money. Starting on the 26th of this month, Venus will be in your second home, which will be advantageous for you in terms of acquiring wealth, and your efforts in this regard will be fruitful. Venus will be in this house for all of this month. This will take place in the second half of the month of August. Over the course of the second half of the month, you will experience a slight decrease in the total amount of money that you spend, which will be a relief for you. You should focus more of your attention on this, and you should make it a top goal to reduce the amount of money you spend. As a result of Jupiter's shift from the retrograde state to the direct state and its inspection of the twelfth house, which will begin on the eleventh, you will have better control over your spending, and you will spend wisely. This will be the case since Jupiter will be in the direct state.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month is going to be favourable for you if you are currently involved in a romantic relationship. The placement of Mercury, the lord of the fifth house, in the first house, in addition to the fact that you are strongly influenced by the planetary influences, will undoubtedly cause your relationship to experience both highs and lows. There will be occasions when you will say things that will make your loved one angry, and there will also be times when they will say things that will make you angry. This may make things more acrimonious between you, but Jupiter's position in the fifth house will eventually bring about a resolution to these problems. It will be necessary for you to have faith in your connection and to make every effort to bring it closer together.
As a result of taking this action, the circumstances will progressively improve. Your relationship will have a steady improvement in the latter half of the month, and love will continue to build between the two of you. If you are married, this month may be difficult for you since Ketu will be placed in the seventh house, and Rahu, Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will exert a large impact on it at the beginning of the month. This will result in tensions, arguments, and a lack of compatibility between the two of you. Concerns may also arise with regard to health issues. Additionally, there is a risk that your relationship could end as a result of the influence of another individual. Because of this, you will need to exercise caution when managing your relationship.
Health:
Given that Shani Maharaj, the lord of the 12th and 11th houses of your zodiac sign, will be present throughout the month, this month may be rather unfavourable in terms of your health. Furthermore, the impact of five planets in the 12th house could potentially bring health difficulties; therefore, you must pay particular attention to your health this month. It is possible that joint pain, eye issues, burning or watery eyes, and injuries to the heels and feet could be caused by the presence of Mars, Venus, Sun, Rahu, and Mercury in the 12th house, as stated in the monthly horoscope for March in the year 2026.
There is a possibility that you will need to visit the hospital during this period if you have a history of illness; thus, you should exercise caution because your carelessness may put you at risk of becoming ill. You may experience issues such as mental stress and headaches, even though Venus will bring some relief beginning on the 12th and the Sun will move from the 12th house to the first house beginning on the 15th. Beginning on the 26th, Venus will move into your twelfth house, and by that time, Jupiter will also become direct from the 11th, which will help to alleviate some of the ailments that you are experiencing with your health. Because Ketu, which is located in the sixth house, is also capable of making you sick, it is important to practice self-control and keep a good diet in order to avoid getting sick.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 10