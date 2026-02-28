Pisces March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rewards, Rising Expenses & Emotional Relationship Growth

You hould continue to direct your attention to this subject, there is a possibility that your current financial situation will become unstable. You won't be able to put away a sufficient amount of money. Starting on the 26th of this month, Venus will be in your second home, which will be advantageous for you in terms of acquiring wealth, and your efforts in this regard will be fruitful. Venus will be in this house for all of this month. This will take place in the second half of the month of August. Over the course of the second half of the month, you will experience a slight decrease in the total amount of money that you spend, which will be a relief for you. You should focus more of your attention on this, and you should make it a top goal to reduce the amount of money you spend. As a result of Jupiter's shift from the retrograde state to the direct state and its inspection of the twelfth house, which will begin on the eleventh, you will have better control over your spending, and you will spend wisely. This will be the case since Jupiter will be in the direct state.