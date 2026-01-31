Pisces February 2026 Horoscope: Early Financial Gains, Career Recognition, Emotional Choices, And Health Care

Pisces will have a mixed month. Rahu and Saturn will be in your twelfth house and zodiac sign all month. Jupiter will be retrograde in the fourth house and Ketu in the sixth house all month. You'll start the month with Mercury, Venus, Sun, and Mars in your eleventh house. Mercury enters the twelfth house on 3rd, Venus on 6th, conjunct Rahu. Next, Sun and Mars will enter the same house on the 13th and 23rd, respectively. Early in the month, finances will improve, with more expenses in the second half. Later in the month, physical health difficulties may occur. Employed people can work hard, and their efforts will be rewarded and praised. Businesspeople should plan long-term. Their positions will improve. Beginning of month challenges await students. In the second half, their hard work will help them overcome distractions and excel academically. Family life should be good. Marriage is likely to be wonderful, but love connections may be mixed. You may travel overseas this month.