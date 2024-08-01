Pisces Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Financial:

If we look at your money, Saturn will stay in the 12th house in a backward state from the start of the month to the end of the month. This will make your costs go up by a huge amount. Every month, some expenses will come up. It will be hard to decide what to do and what not to do. Mercury and Venus will also look at the twelfth house from the 6th house, making costs keep going up. You need to figure out how to stay away from these issues. If you stay in the first house, Rahu Maharaj will make you careless. Being careless with your money can get you into trouble. But Jupiter will try to keep your finances in order by being in the 3rd house and giving you the full view of the 11th house and the 9th house. He will also bring you good money. On August 16, if the sun moves into the 6th house, you may have luck in the government office. Also, Mercury will keep making some financial connections by looking at the 11th house from the 5th house, but you should be careful to remember where the planets are.