Pisces Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

For Pisces, education starts strong but faces mid-month challenges; career progress requires strategic actions, especially in the second half. Financially, expenses will rise, so careful planning is crucial. Relationships face ego clashes and misunderstandings, but mutual respect can save them. Health issues, especially eye and stomach problems, need attention throughout the month.
Education:
The beginning of this month seems like a good time to go to college. You will be able to get into the classes that you want. If you are taking a competitive test, you should have no trouble getting through it. As the month goes on, though, things don't look so good for school progress. Around the middle of this month, the positions of the planets may make it hard for you to focus and think clearly. You will also have trouble understanding what is being said. The second part of the month is when you should look back at your studies and analyse them. At this point, you might need to review what you've done so far. You can use this to plan the next steps in your educational journey and talk about new ideas and methods that will help you move forward. You will do well if you keep a positive attitude and use good methods.
Career, Business & Job:
As the month starts, there may be some things going on at work that aren't going as planned. You should not ignore helpful feedback because it tells your boss the wrong thing. If you're in business, you need to make smart moves to get where you want to go and set big goals to grow the company. As the month goes on, heavenly forces may make you irritable and direct. Going into a working relationship with this attitude won't help you get very far. If you're in business, you won't be able to think clearly. There will be a good time to strengthen your position at work in the second half of the month. More or less, your bosses and leaders will be happy with how you're doing. It will be important for you to make smart moves at the right time and with the right plan during this time to reach your job goals. Also, it looks like the best way to get to the level of success you want is to do things in a more thorough and organised way.
Financial:
If we look at your money, Saturn will stay in the 12th house in a backward state from the start of the month to the end of the month. This will make your costs go up by a huge amount. Every month, some expenses will come up. It will be hard to decide what to do and what not to do. Mercury and Venus will also look at the twelfth house from the 6th house, making costs keep going up. You need to figure out how to stay away from these issues. If you stay in the first house, Rahu Maharaj will make you careless. Being careless with your money can get you into trouble. But Jupiter will try to keep your finances in order by being in the 3rd house and giving you the full view of the 11th house and the 9th house. He will also bring you good money. On August 16, if the sun moves into the 6th house, you may have luck in the government office. Also, Mercury will keep making some financial connections by looking at the 11th house from the 5th house, but you should be careful to remember where the planets are.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
The sun will be in the 5th house in the first half of the month, due to which there can be a clash of egos between you and your lover. You can understand this month that claiming yourself to be better than the other is not favourable for any relationship, so try not to let this happen because this can be a bad time for any relationship. The second half of the month is going to be a little weak for married people. Ketu will be in the 7th house throughout the month, due to which you can fall prey to some kind of misunderstanding towards each other or doubt each other. This attitude is not good for your relationship in any way. However, the aspect of Jupiter in the 7th house throughout the month will protect your marriage and in time, you will show equal respect and understanding to each other, which will save your relationship. Still, it would be better to try to avoid any kind of quarrel.
Health:
Your health will go through many ups and downs this month. This month, you should pay extra attention to your health because Mercury and Venus are in the 6th house at the start of the month and Saturn is in reverse in the 12th house for the whole month. You could have problems with your eyes, like runny or burning eyes, trouble sleeping, or even hurt or sprained your leg. Besides this, issues like stomach cramps may also bother you in the second half of the month. Pay attention to these issues if you want to stay healthy.
Lucky Colour: Sea green
Lucky Number: 12