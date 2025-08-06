Looking Back At Uttarkashi's Long Trail Of Tragedies

In 1978, a devastating flood occurred due to the formation of a lake in Bhagirathi near Dabrani. It caused significant damage downstream, including the destruction of villages, roads and bridges.

Uttarkashi
Cloud burst in Uttarkashi that swept away Dharali village on August 5, 2025 Photo: PTI
A massive cloudburst leading to flashfloods in Kheer Ganga river, swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on way to Gangotri on Tuesday, trapping 60-70 people and leaving at least four dead.

Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has been witness to several incidents of death and destruction over the years, be it floods, earthquake or even collapse of a construction.

Disasters In Uttarkashi

1978

In 1978, a devastating flood occurred due to the formation of a lake in Bhagirathi near Dabrani. It caused significant damage downstream, including the destruction of villages, roads and bridges.

1991

More than 700 people lost their lives in a devastating earthquake in the Uttarkashi district in 1991.

2003

In 2003, several big hotel buildings were razed to the ground due to landslides on Varunavat mountain.

2012-13

Floods triggered by swollen rivers, Assi Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers, in 2012-13 caused damage in the Assi Ganga valley and Bhatwadi.

2019

In 2019, a cloudburst incident in Arakot Bangan area of the district killed several people and caused damage to buildings and bridges.

2023

Part of an under-construction tunnel in Silkyara collapsed in 2023, leaving 41 labourers trapped inside it for 17 days. However, after a massive rescue operation lasting more than a fortnight they were all miraculously evacuated to safety.

2025

In June 20, 2025, part of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Mora Tok of Odata killing four members of a family. Later on June 28, a landslide occurred due to heavy rains near Silai Bend of Barkot killing two workers and seven others went missing. 

A massive flash flood hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday - PTI
Uttarakshi Cloudburst: Life Comes To A Standstill As Flash Flood Sweeps Through Dharali Village

BY Ashwani Sharma

Recent Uttarkashi Flashfloods Leave Deep Scar

The flashflood in Kheer Ganga river triggered by a massive cloudburst, buried at least half of the Dharali village under its fast flowing mudslide of slush, rubble and water, officials said as rescue personnel battled the elements in the ecologically fragile heights to contain the damage of the afternoon.

Contiguous buildings, including three and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them. The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

And Dharali was not the only hit, the raging waters flowed down two different sides of the same hill, one towards Dharali and the other towards the village of Sukki, said state Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

The rain continued through the afternoon and till evening, hampering rescue efforts.

Besides, landslides blocked 163 roads, including five national highways, seven state highways and two border roads across the state, further impeding rescue and preventing personnel from getting to the far-flung area, about 140 km from the state capital Dehradun and usually a five-hour drive.

