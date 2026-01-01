Six-Month-Old Among 8 Dead After Consuming Contaminated Water

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has temporarily stopped water supply from the suspected source and deployed water tankers to affected neighbourhoods.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
indore
Opposition leaders have demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and a criminal case against officials found guilty of lapses. (Representative Image) Photo: File photo
info_icon

Indore authorities have ordered an inquiry after at least eight people, including a six-month-old infant, died allegedly after consuming contaminated drinking water in parts of the city, triggering public outrage and allegations of administrative negligence.

According to district officials, residents from affected localities began reporting severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration over the past several days. The patients were rushed to nearby government and private hospitals, where eight deaths have been confirmed so far. Several others remain hospitalised, with some in critical condition.

Health department officials said preliminary findings point to water contamination as the likely cause, possibly due to leakage or mixing of sewage with drinking water pipelines. Water samples have been collected from multiple points and sent for laboratory testing, the results of which are awaited.

Families of the victims have accused the civic administration of failing to maintain the water supply system despite repeated complaints. “The administration killed them,” said a relative of one of the deceased, alleging that authorities ignored warnings about foul-smelling and discoloured water in the area days before people fell ill.

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has temporarily stopped water supply from the suspected source and deployed water tankers to affected neighbourhoods. Disinfection and flushing of pipelines are underway, officials said.

District Collector and senior health officials visited hospitals and the affected localities on Tuesday, assuring residents of strict action once responsibility is fixed. “An inquiry has been ordered, and if negligence is found at any level, those responsible will face action,” an official said.

Related Content
Related Content

Opposition leaders have demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and a criminal case against officials found guilty of lapses. Meanwhile, the state health department has issued an advisory urging residents to boil drinking water and report any symptoms immediately.

The situation continues to be monitored as authorities await lab reports to determine the exact source and nature of the contamination.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  2. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

  3. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  4. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  2. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  3. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  4. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally On Salt Pan: Probe Report

  2. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  3. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  4. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  5. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Sydney Sends Message Of Peace For New Year After Bondi Attack

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  4. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

  5. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller