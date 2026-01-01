Six-Month-Old Among 8 Dead After Consuming Contaminated Water

Indore authorities have ordered an inquiry after at least eight people, including a six-month-old infant, died allegedly after consuming contaminated drinking water in parts of the city, triggering public outrage and allegations of administrative negligence.
According to district officials, residents from affected localities began reporting severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration over the past several days. The patients were rushed to nearby government and private hospitals, where eight deaths have been confirmed so far. Several others remain hospitalised, with some in critical condition.
Health department officials said preliminary findings point to water contamination as the likely cause, possibly due to leakage or mixing of sewage with drinking water pipelines. Water samples have been collected from multiple points and sent for laboratory testing, the results of which are awaited.
Families of the victims have accused the civic administration of failing to maintain the water supply system despite repeated complaints. “The administration killed them,” said a relative of one of the deceased, alleging that authorities ignored warnings about foul-smelling and discoloured water in the area days before people fell ill.
The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has temporarily stopped water supply from the suspected source and deployed water tankers to affected neighbourhoods. Disinfection and flushing of pipelines are underway, officials said.
District Collector and senior health officials visited hospitals and the affected localities on Tuesday, assuring residents of strict action once responsibility is fixed. “An inquiry has been ordered, and if negligence is found at any level, those responsible will face action,” an official said.
Opposition leaders have demanded compensation for the families of the deceased and a criminal case against officials found guilty of lapses. Meanwhile, the state health department has issued an advisory urging residents to boil drinking water and report any symptoms immediately.
The situation continues to be monitored as authorities await lab reports to determine the exact source and nature of the contamination.