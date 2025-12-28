Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

Had death not come calling, there would have been more films even though the duo, so perfectly matched on screen, were a mismatch when it came to meals off it. Listen…Amaya, which reunited them after 28 years, was mostly shot at the producer’s own bungalow in Sundar Nagar, which is close to many of Delhi’s famous restaurants and Shaikh was bitterly disappointed that his co-star did not share his love for Mughlai and obdurately stuck to her salads. “But we had promised each other that we would work together again, and there were many films in the pipeline, but it was not to be,” Nawal had sighed after his premature demise. For almost a year, I too could not bring myself to delete his number from my phone list, hoping that one day he would call again, and I would hear that familiar voice ask, “Mohtarrama, kahan the, kaise hain aap?”