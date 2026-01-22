Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary | The Prodigy Of Hindi Cinema And His Timeless Classics

The English Guide, released in 1960 and directed by Tad Daneilewski, was a disaster, with even RK Narayan, whose 1958 novel had inspired the film, dismissing it as “The Misguided Guide” in a scathing review in Life magazine. Goldie’s Hindi version also opened to a lukewarm response, but then a drought in Gujarat turned the tide and it went on to celebrate a silver jubilee run in Ahmedabad. It was India’s official entry to the 38th Academy Awards for ‘Best Foreign Language Film’. In Los Angeles, the Anand brothers ran into Howard Hawks. The American writer-filmmaker, whose Come and Get It (1936) had bagged Walter Brennan the first ever Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor' and Gary Cooper ‘Best Actor’ for Sergeant York (1941), was very impressed with Guide. He believed it stood a good chance of winning the coveted statuette and advised Dev and Goldie to get subtitled prints and host as many screenings as possible for members of the Academy. “But we needed money for that and didn’t even have enough to settle our hotel bills,” Goldie rued.