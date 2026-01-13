Shakti Samanta Birth Centenary | Son Ashim Reminisces The Making Of Howrah Bridge, Aradhana And Amar Prem

The actress was back in the race with Amar Prem (1972). As Pushpa, the courtesan with the heart of a mother, she continued from where she had left off in Aradhana. Only the Samantas saw the change in her. “During Aradhana, Sharmila had been reluctant to trade her trend-setting bouffants for chalk in her hair. When Dad insisted she had to do it, she gave in grudgingly, saying, ‘Okay, if I must, but I don’t want to.’ But by the time Amar Prem came along, Sharmila knew a good role when she saw one and told Dad she was doing the film whether he liked it or not. She didn’t even argue over the deglam look later in the film,” Ashim chuckles.