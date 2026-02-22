Memory Keepers Of The Dalit Diaspora

He used to read Punjabi newspapers avidly, only to see the stories of his community and the optics of politics being surrendered to the Jatt dimension of Punjab. He debated with well-minded editors, and they opened up the space for his articles. In 2001, he started to write for a Canadian Punjabi newspaper, Chardi Kala; Desh Pardesh Times, Amritsar Times and Sikh Virsa. That was further expanded to other outlets like the weekly Punjab Times, which was one of the first few newspapers he engaged with over a longer period. Being in the diaspora, his reach was immediately recognised. The first article that he wrote was on the Punjab elections.