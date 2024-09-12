Ambedkarite Vision Of Justice Vs Gandhian Vision Of Unity

Moreover, the current crisis of 200 points roster is not realised by the pro-classification deprived Dalit leadership. If the classification is done by the compartmental method, each of the sub-categories in ABCD will have to wait for a 100 years to get a chance for a point, according to the rotation. Also, there is a danger that the chance of being able to compete freely for the opportunity in the combined castes, which are few in number, will be closed forever. The issue of classification is dealt with by the established parties as a means of reducing and dividing the political power of the Dalit leadership. But by defeating it, the demand for classification ‘from within’ or ‘forced by the established parties’ to the leadership from the leading castes should be looked at from the right perspective. There is a need to develop a better ‘partnership model’ than ‘ABCD’ through politico-cultural awareness of caste groups demanding reservation classification.