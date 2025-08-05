Satyapal Malik, Former Governor Of J&K, Passes Away At 79

Satya Pal Mallik Dead
Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Mallik died on Tuesday at the age of 79. File Photo
Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Mallik died on Tuesday at the age of 79. Malik had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career.

Satyapal Malik Dies From Prolonged Kidney-Related Illness

He died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff told PTI. 

His death was confirmed by his personal staff and his official X handle was also updated.

Satyapal Malik's Political Career

Contesting elections from Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Malik commenced his political journey in the 1970s serving as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He later served in the Rajya Sabha representing Uttar Pradesh from 1980 to 1986.

Agitated over ‘The Bofors Scam’, resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the membership of INC and formed a political party, ‘Jan Morcha’, which was merged with the Janata Dal in 1988. When Janata Dal formed its government in 1989, he served as an MP from Aligarh from 1989 to 1991.

He even served a brief term as the

He lost the Lok Sabha elections in 1996 from Aligarh on a Samajwadi ticket before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004

