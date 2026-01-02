Stray Dogs Issue: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Misinformation

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday following a complaint by the Directorate of Education regarding the alleged misinformation being spread on social media about a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.



The government chose to take action against the "false information" that Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was disseminating on the matter, according to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.