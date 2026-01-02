Stray Dogs Issue: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Misinformation

Delhi Police registered an FIR after the Directorate of Education flagged alleged misinformation on a circular appointing nodal officers for stray dog-related issues.
Education Minister Ashish Sood accused Arvind Kejriwal of falsely claiming that teachers were being asked to count stray dogs instead of teaching.
The FIR was filed under BNS sections related to spreading false information and incitement, following a complaint at Civil Lines police station.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday following a complaint by the Directorate of Education regarding the alleged misinformation being spread on social media about a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.
The government chose to take action against the "false information" that Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was disseminating on the matter, according to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.
As a result, the Directorate of Education (DoE) formally complained to the police and demanded that the issue be investigated.
The FIR was filed in accordance with BNS Sections 353 (1) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and 192 (wantonly offering provocation with the purpose to incite disorder, if rioting is committed).
Speaking at a press conference, Sood stated that Kejriwal had before claimed on social media that teachers in Delhi were being asked to count stray dogs rather than instructing students.
"A police complaint was lodged on Thursday regarding the tweet," he said.
Alleging that AAP leaders were deliberately misleading the public, Sood said the party would start portraying itself as a victim after the filing of the FIR.
The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is "circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs".