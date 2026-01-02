Stray Dogs Issue: Delhi Police Files FIR Over Alleged Misinformation

DoE Complaint Leads To FIR As Delhi Government Accuses AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Of Spreading False Claims About Teachers Being Asked To Count Stray Dogs.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIR Over Stray Dog Circular Misinformation In Delhi
FIR Over Stray Dog Circular Misinformation In Delhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police registered an FIR after the Directorate of Education flagged alleged misinformation on a circular appointing nodal officers for stray dog-related issues.

  • Education Minister Ashish Sood accused Arvind Kejriwal of falsely claiming that teachers were being asked to count stray dogs instead of teaching.

  • The FIR was filed under BNS sections related to spreading false information and incitement, following a complaint at Civil Lines police station.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday following a complaint by the Directorate of Education regarding the alleged misinformation being spread on social media about a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

The government chose to take action against the "false information" that Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was disseminating on the matter, according to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

As a result, the Directorate of Education (DoE) formally complained to the police and demanded that the issue be investigated.

The FIR was filed in accordance with BNS Sections 353 (1) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and 192 (wantonly offering provocation with the purpose to incite disorder, if rioting is committed).

Speaking at a press conference, Sood stated that Kejriwal had before claimed on social media that teachers in Delhi were being asked to count stray dogs rather than instructing students.

"A police complaint was lodged on Thursday regarding the tweet," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Alleging that AAP leaders were deliberately misleading the public, Sood said the party would start portraying itself as a victim after the filing of the FIR.

The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is "circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  3. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us