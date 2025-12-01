‘Dogs Don’t Bite, Those Inside Do’: Renuka Chowdhury Defends Bringing Stray To Parliament

Chowdhury explained that she had found the stray earlier that morning and was on her way to have it examined by a veterinarian.

'Dogs Don't Bite, Those Inside Do': Renuka Chowdhury Defends Bringing Stray To Parliament
  • Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury stirred a controversy on Monday when she arrived at Parliament with a rescued stray puppy in her car.

  • A known dog lover with several pets at home, Chowdhury had reportedly asked her driver to take the puppy to a veterinarian after dropping her at the Parliament complex.

  • However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused her of engaging in a “tamasha” and violating established protocol.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury stirred a controversy on Monday when she arrived at Parliament with a rescued stray puppy in her car, drawing objections from some members of the ruling party who accused her of staging theatrics.

Chowdhury explained that she had found the stray earlier that morning and was on her way to have it examined by a veterinarian. Questioning the criticism directed at her, she insisted there was no rule preventing her from rescuing an animal.

“This government does not like animals. Animals don’t have a voice,” she told reporters. Pointing to the small dog in her vehicle, she remarked, “It was in the car, so what is their problem? It is so small, does it look like it will bite? Those sitting inside Parliament bite, not dogs.”

She followed up by asking, “Which law says that I can’t rescue a dog?”

A known dog lover with several pets at home, Chowdhury had reportedly asked her driver to take the puppy to a veterinarian after dropping her at the Parliament complex.

However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused her of engaging in a “tamasha” and violating established protocol. He argued that no one is allowed to bring animals or any individual into Parliament without appropriate clearance, and he urged the House authorities to take note.

“You are not serious about debating issues… you are making a joke of Parliament with such tamasha,” Pal said, asserting that Chowdhury should focus on matters of public significance rather than “such drama.”

“She should be taken to task by the Chairman of the House,” he added, insisting that animals are not permitted on the premises under any circumstances.

With PTI inputs

