Supreme Court Orders Removal of Stray Dogs from Schools and Hospitals Amid Rising Bite Cases

A special three-judge bench also ordered the removal of cattle and other stray animals from highways and asked the NHAI to identify vulnerable stretches.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Supreme Court hearing
Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India
Summary
  • The Supreme Court flagged an "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in educational and hospital premises, directing authorities to relocate such dogs to designated shelters.

  • The suo motu case, initially focused on Delhi-NCR, has been expanded nationwide, with further hearing scheduled for January 13.

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in institutional areas such as educational centres and hospitals, directing that such stray dogs be relocated to designated shelters.

A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued several directions in the ongoing stray dogs case. The court instructed authorities to remove cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways and ensure their relocation to appropriate shelters.

The bench also ordered authorities to prevent stray dogs from entering the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals to avert dog bite incidents.

A stray dog at SC premises in Delhi - | Photo: PTI
Stray Dog Case: Supreme Court To Issue Orders Regulating Dog‑Feeding In Government Premises

BY Outlook News Desk

It further directed that stray dogs captured from such premises must not be released back into the same areas.

The court asked authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India, to conduct a joint drive to identify highway stretches where stray animals are commonly found.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 13.

On November 3, the apex court had indicated it would issue interim directions to address the "grave menace" of dog bites in institutional areas where employees often feed and encourage stray dogs.

The court is hearing the case suo motu, initiated on July 28 following a media report highlighting incidents of stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children in the national capital.

It later expanded the scope of the matter beyond the Delhi-NCR region, directing that all states and Union territories be made parties to the case.

Supreme Court - PTI
Dog's Day in Top Court: Chief Secretaries Of States, UTs To Appear Before SC On November 3

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
Tags

