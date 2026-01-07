Anbumani Ramadoss led PMK Joins NDA Ahead Of 2026 TN Assembly Polls

The Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Edappadi Palaniswami hailed the alliance as a 'victory alliance' and stated that more parties are expected to come into the fold.
This alliance comes at a crucial time for the opposition camp as it seeks to find momentum in the run-up to the 2026 elections.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss met with former chief minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at his residence in Chennai, earlier today. "We will come to power," said Ramadoss as he predicted NDA's victory in Tamil Nadu polls. In a presser, Palaniswami hailed the alliance as a 'victory alliance' and stated that more parties are expected to come into the fold.
Ramadoss said he met with the AIADMK general secretary to formalise his inclusion in the NDA, and confirmed that the PML would be contesting the election under Palaniswami's leadership.
The alliance comes nine months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and EPS announced the AIADMK-led alliance in the state with EPS as the chief ministerial face. This alliance comes at a crucial time for the opposition camp as it seeks to find momentum in the run-up to the 2026 elections.