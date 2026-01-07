Anbumani Ramadoss led PMK Joins NDA Ahead Of 2026 TN Assembly Polls

PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss met with former chief minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at his residence in Chennai, earlier today. "We will come to power," said Ramadoss as he predicted NDA's victory in Tamil Nadu polls. In a presser, Palaniswami hailed the alliance as a 'victory alliance' and stated that more parties are expected to come into the fold.