AIADMK Manifesto Committee To Tour Tamil Nadu To Gather Public Feedback

The AIADMK’s high-level manifesto committee will undertake a 14-day tour across Tamil Nadu from January 7 to 20 ahead of the Assembly elections.
Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked party units to facilitate the exercise and gather inputs from various social and professional groups
The high-level manifesto committee set up by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will undertake a 14-day tour across Tamil Nadu to gather public opinion for drafting the party’s manifesto ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The committee, which includes senior AIADMK leaders such as ‘Natham’ R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan and R B Udhayakumar, held its first meeting on manifesto preparation at the party headquarters on Saturday.
As part of its exercise to collect suggestions and inputs for inclusion in the election manifesto, the panel will travel across the state from January 7 to January 20.
During the tour, committee members will interact with people from various sections of society and gather feedback to prepare what the party said would be a comprehensive and people-centric manifesto.
The AIADMK said its election manifestos have traditionally focused on addressing public grievances while laying out development-oriented initiatives for the state.
The committee is scheduled to meet the public in Vellore, Salem, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Chennai.
In a statement issued on January 3, Palaniswami urged party district secretaries to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate the committee’s outreach and ensure that inputs from the general public are effectively gathered.
He also directed district secretaries and office-bearers to collect feedback reflecting the expectations of farmers, handloom and weaving workers, government employees, industrialists, micro, small and medium enterprises, traders’ associations and self-help groups, and submit the same to members of the manifesto committee.
(with PTI inputs)