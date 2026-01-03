Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Two former AIADMK MLAs had joined TVK
TVK says AIADMK is not in the picture, fight is between them and DMK
Reports suggest that former CM O Paneerselvam is in talks with Vijay
In Tamil Nadu, the reel is racing ahead of the real. This month is set to showcase, yet again, the state’s uniquely intertwined politics and cinema, as a fierce battle for one-upmanship plays out not just in rallies or manifestos, but on the silver screen.
Actor Vijay’s Jananayakan, which he has repeatedly described as his final film, is scheduled for release this month. The claim is widely read as a pointed political signal—a terse announcement that his full-time entry into politics will follow the Assembly elections, positioning him at the helm of Tamil Nadu’s political churn.
Fight: Reel and Real
Close on its heels comes another film, Parasakthi, allegedly made with the tacit blessings of the DMK. While not a DMK film in the strictest sense, it is produced by Dawn Pictures and distributed by Red Giant Movies. Red Giant, which has near-total control over film distribution in Tamil Nadu, was founded and run for several years by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son. There are unconfirmed reports that the company’s operations are now being overseen by Udhayanidhi’s son, underscoring how cinema, commerce, and political power continue to converge in the state.
While the DMK has not been seen overtly campaigning for the film, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appears to view the release of Jananayakan as a prelude to the political change it claims is imminent in Tamil Nadu.
According to people familiar with the project, Vijay’s 69th film, Jananayakan, revolves around the struggles of an ordinary young man who takes on entrenched power and is eventually compelled—albeit reluctantly—to enter politics. The storyline dovetails neatly with the narrative Vijay and his team are crafting around his own political foray.
In contrast, Parasakthi draws from the life of a real historical figure, Chezhiyan, who emerged as a hero of the anti-Hindi imposition movement. Director Sudha Kongara has clarified that the film is not a biopic. Even so, the theme aligns closely with the ideological battle the DMK has long positioned itself around. Significantly, the release of Parasakthi has been advanced to January 10 to coincide with Jananayakan's release window, underscoring the high political stakes surrounding both films.
The cacophony surrounding these film releases reveals the multiple layers of political conflict unfolding in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is grappling with serious organisational churn, triggering a steady exit of leaders from the party.
Churn in Opposition Camp
The latest instance is the resignation of two-time MLA JCD Prabhakar, who has since joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Earlier, K.A. Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA, also quit the AIADMK to align with the TVK, significantly boosting the fledgling party's morale. Both leaders are known to be close to former Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam, long regarded as the bete noire of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Palaniswami’s rigid stand on the possible return of leaders such as Paneerselvam is widely seen as a key reason for the defections. Sensing an opportunity, the TVK is attempting to consolidate a broader anti-DMK political space.
Rejecting suggestions that it is merely absorbing disgruntled AIADMK leaders, TVK general secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar said: “We are not taking back any leaders of the AIADMK. Leaders are joining the TVK because it is the only political force seriously taking on the corrupt DMK. The real fight in Tamil Nadu today is between the DMK and the TVK. The AIADMK has become a spent force.”
Though the TVK has denied holding any negotiations with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and TTV Dinakaran, the leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhakam (AMMK), sources close to OPS have not ruled out the possibility of discussions.
Political observers note that any alliance involving OPS or Dinakaran could significantly bolster the organisational strength of the TVK, particularly in Theni, Madurai and neighbouring districts, where both leaders retain pockets of influence.
Earlier, there were reports suggesting that OPS might align with or join the DMK. However, that option now appears to be off the table. Analysts say that without joining a larger political formation or alliance, the political survival of both OPS and Dinakaran in the state could prove difficult.
While the TVK continues to deny any public talks with the two leaders, speculation persists amid shifting political dynamics in Tamil Nadu.
The churn within the AIADMK has also exposed fault lines within the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the BJP had sought to prevail upon the AIADMK leadership to accommodate senior leaders who had fallen out with the party, viewing such a reconciliation as essential to building a formidable NDA capable of taking on the DMK. The effort was seen as part of a broader BJP strategy to consolidate anti-DMK votes and arrest the steady erosion of the opposition space.
Yatras to shore up support
However, following the exit of K. Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, the party’s current state leadership, headed by Nainar Nagendran, appears to have made its peace with the existing AIADMK leadership under Edappadi K. Palaniswami. This shift suggests a tactical retreat by the BJP from its earlier attempts to engineer unity among rival AIADMK factions.When asked about how the ongoing crisis within the AIADMK could impact the NDA, Annamalai declined to comment. Earlier reports indicated that he favoured uniting all disgruntled factions within the AIADMK under a single umbrella to mount a unified challenge against the DMK. This strategy now appears to be on hold.As political activity intensifies ahead of the elections, the BJP continues its statewide outreach programme titled Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Thamizhanin Payanam (March by a Tamil to ensure Tamil Nadu holds its head high). The yatra, led by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, is expected to conclude later this month.Simultaneously, the AIADMK has concluded its extensive statewide campaign led by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The yatra, titled Makkalai Kappom, Thamilagathai Meettpoam (Protect the People, Save Tamil Nadu), accused the ruling DMK of governance failures. Spread over three months, the 12,000-km campaign covered all 234 Assembly constituencies through 175 public meetings. Palaniswami vowed that the AIADMK would “protect the people and save Tamil Nadu.” The yatra is widely seen as an attempt to consolidate anti-DMK forces, even as the party grapples with internal churn and the exit of some leaders.Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said that recent media narratives around TVK and actor-politician Vijay have created the perception of a shift towards multipolar politics in Tamil Nadu, though the ground reality remains different.“Because of the media coverage, the TVK and Vijay have created an impression of multipolar politics emerging in the state. But Tamil Nadu is still bipolar, with the AIADMK leading the opposition,” he said.While acknowledging TVK’s growing appeal among younger voters, Tharasu Shyam cautioned against prematurely writing off the AIADMK. “It is a fact that the TVK is gaining traction among the youth, especially those below 40 years of age. But they constitute only about 16 per cent of the electorate. So it is too early to write off the AIADMK,” he said.However, he added that the AIADMK’s future would hinge on its electoral performance. “Unless Edappadi K Palaniswami manages to secure a good number of seats, the going will be difficult for the party,” Tharasu Shyam said.
The fluidity within the opposition camp has, so far, helped the TVK sharpen its political optics. However, analysts note that converting actor Vijay’s vast fan base into a reliable electoral constituency would require the party to establish a robust organisational structure.Many observers believe that the association of senior leaders who once wielded control over the AIADMK could provide a significant organisational boost to the fledgling party. Such a development, they argue, would be a shot in the arm for the TVK as it seeks to transition from a personality-driven movement to a structured political force.If that were to materialise, it could mark a significant turning point in Tamil Nadu politics, with a non-Dravidian party potentially catapulting itself to the centre stage of the state’s political landscape.