Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

However, following the exit of K. Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, the party’s current state leadership, headed by Nainar Nagendran, appears to have made its peace with the existing AIADMK leadership under Edappadi K. Palaniswami. This shift suggests a tactical retreat by the BJP from its earlier attempts to engineer unity among rival AIADMK factions.When asked about how the ongoing crisis within the AIADMK could impact the NDA, Annamalai declined to comment. Earlier reports indicated that he favoured uniting all disgruntled factions within the AIADMK under a single umbrella to mount a unified challenge against the DMK. This strategy now appears to be on hold.As political activity intensifies ahead of the elections, the BJP continues its statewide outreach programme titled Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Thamizhanin Payanam (March by a Tamil to ensure Tamil Nadu holds its head high). The yatra, led by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, is expected to conclude later this month.Simultaneously, the AIADMK has concluded its extensive statewide campaign led by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The yatra, titled Makkalai Kappom, Thamilagathai Meettpoam (Protect the People, Save Tamil Nadu), accused the ruling DMK of governance failures. Spread over three months, the 12,000-km campaign covered all 234 Assembly constituencies through 175 public meetings. Palaniswami vowed that the AIADMK would “protect the people and save Tamil Nadu.” The yatra is widely seen as an attempt to consolidate anti-DMK forces, even as the party grapples with internal churn and the exit of some leaders.Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said that recent media narratives around TVK and actor-politician Vijay have created the perception of a shift towards multipolar politics in Tamil Nadu, though the ground reality remains different.“Because of the media coverage, the TVK and Vijay have created an impression of multipolar politics emerging in the state. But Tamil Nadu is still bipolar, with the AIADMK leading the opposition,” he said.While acknowledging TVK’s growing appeal among younger voters, Tharasu Shyam cautioned against prematurely writing off the AIADMK. “It is a fact that the TVK is gaining traction among the youth, especially those below 40 years of age. But they constitute only about 16 per cent of the electorate. So it is too early to write off the AIADMK,” he said.However, he added that the AIADMK’s future would hinge on its electoral performance. “Unless Edappadi K Palaniswami manages to secure a good number of seats, the going will be difficult for the party,” Tharasu Shyam said.