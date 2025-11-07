Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

A month ago, when actor Vijay’s rally in Karur ended in tragedy, leaving 41 people dead, the opposition’s reaction was unusually restrained. Both the AIADMK and the BJP chose not to turn the calamity into political ammunition. Instead, they blamed the government’s administrative lapses. For the AIADMK supremo Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the restraint was also strategic. In the weeks that followed, he was seen sending out subtle signals to Vijay, whose political entry had become the most-watched subplot in Tamil Nadu’s political theatre. The BJP, too, sought an ideological bridge with the actor, hoping to bring him into their fold. But those quiet manoeuvres have since lost steam. With dissension deepening in the AIADMK and unease brewing within the BJP, the opposition’s bid to appear united and resurgent against the DMK now looks increasingly fragile as the state moves towards the 2026 Assembly elections.