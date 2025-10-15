Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

DMK leader Prof. Constantine Raveendran did not confirm the reports but told Outlook that the party has always opposed the imposition of any language and has consistently stood for giving primacy to Tamil in the state. At the same time, he pointed out that institutions such as the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha continue to have their headquarters in Chennai — an indication, he said, that the DMK’s stance is not against Hindi or any other language, but against the idea of linguistic dominance.