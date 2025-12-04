In my work, I’ve explored Periyar’s ideas and how they can be found in the writings of other thinkers—both within and beyond the academic world, not just in the subcontinent but globally. His anti-caste ideas and brand of activism are not just about demanding adequate representation for the numerically dominant non-Brahmins or from an antagonism towards Brahmins. It’s about embracing pluralism in identity politics, challenging the outdated views on caste, and providing it a modern and practical context. At the heart of his philosophy is the idea of self-respect, which has been central to the struggle against oppression and social degradation—an idea that has shaped the Dravidian parties’ politics for over fifty years.